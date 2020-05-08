APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: The United States provides over $37 Million to Ethiopia for COVID-19 Response

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

How processed food factories are handling COVID-19 shocks

Food companies have also not been immune to economic impact of the Covid-19 emergency; CNBC Africa spoke to Jean Marie Prosper Ndayiragije, the Country Manager at Africa Improved Foods to find out more on how the company is handling the effects of Covid-19.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

New Rwanda PPP to focus on language & skills training for hospitality

A new Public-Private Partnership between the Rwanda Development Board, Mastercard Foundation and Education First was announced yesterday. The PPP will focus on providing English proficiency and hospitality skills training for thousands of workers and students in the field. Deputy CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, Zephanie Niyonkuru joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Kick-starting SA’s small, medium & large tourism businesses. Join CNBC Africa’s virtual seminar, Tuesday 12th May. Register today…

One in 22 working South Africans are employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the industry? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting #BusinessTomorrow Zoom virtual panel discussion.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the United States Government has committed over $37 million to Ethiopia to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Through the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the United States is working closely with partners from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Peace, the Ethiopia Public Health Institute, the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), and other international and local partners to provide life-saving support in response to the ongoing coronavirus emergency.

Through this assistance, the United States is supporting:

Case management to strengthen clinical care while minimizing the risk of onwards transmission to others. Infection prevention and control to prevent and control infections in health-care facilities. Laboratory strengthening to prepare lab systems for large-scale testing for COVID-19. Public health screening to help Ethiopia implement emergency plans to screen people arriving at various points of entry, including Bole International Airport. Communications and media campaigns to help educate the Ethiopian public on steps they can take to prevent and respond to the spread of the virus. Surveillance and rapid response support to enhance COVID-19 case identification, investigation, and contact tracing. Continued operations at Hawassa Industrial Park to preserve jobs and repurpose manufacturing facilities to produce personal protective equipment for domestic and regional use. To ensure humanitarian assistance continues to reach those in need, including refugees and internally displaced persons, U.S. coronavirus assistance ensures proper safety and hygiene measures at food distribution sites, including adequate water and sanitation facilities.

“As we have done time and time again, the United States will continue to support others during their time of greatest need. The COVID-19 pandemic is no different. And both during and after this crisis, we will remain steadfastly alongside our Ethiopian friends and partners to help build a brighter future for all Ethiopians,” said Ambassador Michael A. Raynor.

Over the past 20 years, the United States’ long-term investments in Ethiopia amount to more than $13 billion in total assistance – with nearly $4 billion in health alone – highlighting the American people’s long-standing partnership with Ethiopia.

The United States also continues to be the largest financial contributor to international financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which are providing hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars in direct support of the health sector and emergency loans to assist Ethiopia and others in meeting the challenge of COVID-19.

Finally, the United States has been the largest provider of bilateral assistance in public health worldwide for decades. Since 2009, American taxpayers have generously funded more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance.

VIDEO: Together, We Will Beat COVID-19: https://youtu.be/BklXDbECvJk

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 8 May 2020
Next articleCoronavirus – Somalia: Conflict and heavy floods force tens of thousands of people to flee their homes in Somalia, amidst COVID-19 threat
- Advertisement -
International News

Big layoffs hit Silicon Valley’s lucrative start-up sector | CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. Today, CNBC's Kate Rooney also takes a look at the widespread layoffs hitting
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: World Bank opens its purse to Zimbabwe, but hands out pennies

Contributor -
The World Bank will grant Zimbabwe $7m to help fight the economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more
article

If you want to earn money in Africa – worse is yet to come says UN.

Chris Bishop -
“One person we surveyed said: ‘I don’t have a dollar and you want me to wear a mask that I can’t afford in the first place.’”
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: Businesses seeking rescue at the tipping point, bubble is about to burst

CNBC Africa -
This week Comair become the latest victim of Covid-19 lock-down's with the airline filing for business rescue hot off the heels of South African retailer Edcon.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Somalia: Conflict and heavy floods force tens of thousands of people to flee their homes in Somalia, amidst COVID-19 threat

article Africa Press Office -
Download logoThis is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Charlie Yaxley – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today’s press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. Heavy flooding, conflict, a crippled economy, impending desert locust swarms and the exponential spread of COVID-19 are threatening the safety and welfare of Somalia’s 2.6 million internally displaced people (IDPs). UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, fears these multiple, compounding em
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 8 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 1861; of these three (3) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are One-Hundred-Ninety-Four (194). All of the cases confirmed positive are Ethiopians females and their age ranges from 23-33 years old. All of the cases are Addis Ababa residents. The travel history from abroad and contact with confirmed cases of today's cases are presented below: Potential Exposu
Read more

African Development Bank welcomes $10 million Clean Technology Fund investment to diversify Ethiopia’s energy mix

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has welcomed a decision by the Trust Fund Committee of the Clean Technology Fund (CTF) (https://bit.ly/3dpAuyj), one of two funds within the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) (https://bit.ly/3fvTSeP), to extend a $10 million concessional senior loan for development of the 50 MW Tulu Moyo Geothermal Power Plant project in Ethiopia (https://bit.ly/2LdzuBn). The CTF approved the loan on 20 April 2020 for the project, which is seen a
Read more

Coronavirus – Namibia: COVID-19 Case Updates 07 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 case updates for Namibia: Confirmed cases: 16 Active cases: 7 Recovered: 9 Total quarantined: 313 Total tested: 1283 Deaths: 0Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Social Services, Namibia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved