Coronavirus – Ethiopia: The United States provides over $37 Million to Ethiopia for COVID-19 Response

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the United States Government has committed over $37 million to Ethiopia to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Through the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the United States is working closely with partners from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Peace, the Ethiopia Public Health Institute, the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), and other international and local partners to provide life-saving support in response to the ongoing coronavirus emergency.

Through this assistance, the United States is supporting:

Case management to strengthen clinical care while minimizing the risk of onwards transmission to others. Infection prevention and control to prevent and control infections in health-care facilities. Laboratory strengthening to prepare lab systems for large-scale testing for COVID-19. Public health screening to help Ethiopia implement emergency plans to screen people arriving at various points of entry, including Bole International Airport. Communications and media campaigns to help educate the Ethiopian public on steps they can take to prevent and respond to the spread of the virus. Surveillance and rapid response support to enhance COVID-19 case identification, investigation, and contact tracing. Continued operations at Hawassa Industrial Park to preserve jobs and repurpose manufacturing facilities to produce personal protective equipment for domestic and regional use. To ensure humanitarian assistance continues to reach those in need, including refugees and internally displaced persons, U.S. coronavirus assistance ensures proper safety and hygiene measures at food distribution sites, including adequate water and sanitation facilities.

“As we have done time and time again, the United States will continue to support others during their time of greatest need. The COVID-19 pandemic is no different. And both during and after this crisis, we will remain steadfastly alongside our Ethiopian friends and partners to help build a brighter future for all Ethiopians,” said Ambassador Michael A. Raynor.

Over the past 20 years, the United States’ long-term investments in Ethiopia amount to more than $13 billion in total assistance – with nearly $4 billion in health alone – highlighting the American people’s long-standing partnership with Ethiopia.

The United States also continues to be the largest financial contributor to international financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which are providing hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars in direct support of the health sector and emergency loans to assist Ethiopia and others in meeting the challenge of COVID-19.

Finally, the United States has been the largest provider of bilateral assistance in public health worldwide for decades. Since 2009, American taxpayers have generously funded more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance.

VIDEO: Together, We Will Beat COVID-19: https://youtu.be/BklXDbECvJk

