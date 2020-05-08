Coronavirus – Kenya: Counties in Kenya gear up effort to support the National COVID-19 response plan

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The counties of Samburu, Lamu & Kirinyaga among others are gearing up effort to support the National COVID-19 response plan by training community health volunteers on infection & control interventions against COVID-19 & UHC as well.

