Coronavirus – Kenya: The spread of the cases by estates

Download logoThe spread of the cases by estates is; 4 from Kasarani, 2 from Makadara, 1 each from Umoja 1, South C, Irigu in Dagoretti South & mandatory quarantine. Mombasa; 3 from Likoni Machakos; 1 from Athi River. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
News
SA workers receive R9.5bn through UIF’s COVID-19 relief scheme
South Africa’s Department of Employment and Labour has through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) disbursed almost R9.5 billion (R 9,474,081 937.26) through the COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) benefitting 1,937,558 workers.
How Covid-19 is transforming tertiary education systems
The Covid-19 pandemic is changing the way in which learning and educational systems operate globally. South African universities closed its doors to the Covid-19 outbreak from the 16th of March. This has forced students and professors to adapt to a new normal of learning through technology. The concern for many students, parents and professors during this time is based on the completion of the academic year, the future of higher education and the safety of students. Joining CNBC Africa for the South African Vice-Chancellor round table is Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor at the University of the Witwatersrand, UJ Cice-Chancellor Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya and UCT Vice-Chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng....
Brent set for weekly gain of 15%
Brent crude futures are on track for a weekly gain of 15 per cent, Femi Ojumu, a Senior Partner at Femi Ojumu & Co. joins CNBC Africa to discuss the dynamics impacting oil prices and how it impacts Nigeria.
Videos
How COVID-19 is accelerating the migration to digital transactions
More than ever digital transactions have grown significantly more useful as Covid-19 regulations require people to social distance and remain cautious of physical contact.
Videos
The cost of COVID-19 on high end tourism
High end luxury tourism players have not been spared the effects of Covid-19 either with many still unsure what next, CNBC Africa spoke to Bonita Umutoni, Sales and Marketing Manager, One and Only Nyungwe on how best players like them are handling the fallout from the crisis.
Videos
How processed food factories are handling COVID-19 shocks
Food companies have also not been immune to economic impact of the Covid-19 emergency; CNBC Africa spoke to Jean Marie Prosper Ndayiragije, the Country Manager at Africa Improved Foods to find out more on how the company is handling the effects of Covid-19.
Videos
New Rwanda PPP to focus on language & skills training for hospitality
A new Public-Private Partnership between the Rwanda Development Board, Mastercard Foundation and Education First was announced yesterday. The PPP will focus on providing English proficiency and hospitality skills training for thousands of workers and students in the field. Deputy CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, Zephanie Niyonkuru joins CNBC Africa for more.
Featured
Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Learning from the Ebola Outbreak to Fight COVID-19 in International Organization for Migration (IOM) Sierra Leone
With more than 14,000 Ebola cases and nearly 4,000 deaths, Sierra Leone was one of the hardest hit countries by the 2014 – 2016 outbreak. Ebola overwhelmed the country’s fragile public health system, which was still rebuilding after a brutal civil war, and struggling to meet demands for additional healthcare practitioners. Now Sierra Leone faces COVID-19. As of 7 May, there were 225 confirmed cases and 14 deaths related to COVID-19 in the country. These numbers, actually, a
Coronavirus – South Africa: Western Cape on expanding e-commerce under Alert Level 4 lockdown
Download logoToday (08 May 2020), I have written a letter to Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel with an attached submission, requesting him to issue additional directives alongside the Alert Level 4 Regulations to permit online retailers to sell all goods, the delivery of those goods directly to customers and for the importation of those goods to be allowed. The e-commerce industry in South Africa represents an expansive supply chain of businesses across retail and logistics sector
Coronavirus – Cameroon: Demonstration of national solidarity by Accent Media
Download logoOn behalf of the Minister of Public Health, Dr FANNE MAHAMAT, Director of Health Promotion at the Ministry of Public Health, received today, 07 May 2020, a donation of protective equipment for health personnel, given by the Cameroonian company Accent Media. This donation consists of, among others, face masks, gloves, protective gowns, disposable overshoes, chlorinated water and thermo-flashes. Dr. FANNE, on behalf of Minsanté, thanked Accent Media for this comforting gest
Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update 8 May 2020
The overall number of samples that have been tested in the country so far is 29,430.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
