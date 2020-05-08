APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 381 new cases of COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

381 new cases of COVID-19;

183-Lagos 55-Kano 44-Jigawa 19-Zamfara 19-Bauchi 11-Katsina 9-Borno 8-Kwara 7-Kaduna 6-Gombe 5-Ogun 4-Sokoto 3-Oyo 3-Rivers 2-Niger 1-Akwa Ibom 1-Enugu 1-Plateau

3526 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 601

Deaths: 107

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

