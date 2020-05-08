Coronavirus – Nigeria's COVID-19 fight receives a boost as Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora receives Samsung's 5000 Testing Kits

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health has received 5, 000 testing kits from Samsung Heavy Industries, Nigeria to boost the containment of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The Honourable Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora received the items from a delegation of Samsung Heavy Industries, Nigeria led by Ju-Yeol LEE, Counsellor/Economy, Embassy of Republic of Korea at the Ministry’s headquarters, Abuja on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

The Minister described the donation as very significant to Nigeria as they are very important saying that testing is the starting point before isolation and treatment of COVID-19 positive persons. Dr. Mamora assured the delegate that the testing kits would be delivered to appropriate testing locations.

The Honourable Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora congratulated the Republic of Korea for defeating and coming out from COVID-19 successfully, adding that with their technical supports, Nigeria would very soon come out of the pandemic disease.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation of Samsung Heavy Industries, Nigeria, Ju-Yeol LEE, Counsellor/Economy in the Embassy of Republic of Korea in Nigeria said that its companies produce a good number of items that could be vital in the fight against Corona Virus.

He assured that Samsung Heavy Industries, Nigeria and Republic of Korea would continue to partner with Nigeria to ensure that COVID-19 is scrapped from the country. He commended the efforts of the Health Ministry and the Federal Government on the steps put in place to contain the disease.

