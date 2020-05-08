APO
Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Learning from the Ebola Outbreak to Fight COVID-19 in International Organization for Migration (IOM) Sierra Leone

SA workers receive R9.5bn through UIF's COVID-19 relief scheme

South Africa’s Department of Employment and Labour has through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) disbursed almost R9.5 billion (R 9,474,081 937.26) through the COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) benefitting 1,937,558 workers.
How Covid-19 is transforming tertiary education systems

The Covid-19 pandemic is changing the way in which learning and educational systems operate globally. South African universities closed its doors to the Covid-19 outbreak from the 16th of March. This has forced students and professors to adapt to a new normal of learning through technology. The concern for many students, parents and professors during this time is based on the completion of the academic year, the future of higher education and the safety of students. Joining CNBC Africa for the South African Vice-Chancellor round table is Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor at the University of the Witwatersrand, UJ Cice-Chancellor Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya and UCT Vice-Chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng....
Brent set for weekly gain of 15%

Brent crude futures are on track for a weekly gain of 15 per cent, Femi Ojumu, a Senior Partner at Femi Ojumu & Co. joins CNBC Africa to discuss the dynamics impacting oil prices and how it impacts Nigeria.
With more than 14,000 Ebola cases and nearly 4,000 deaths, Sierra Leone was one of the hardest hit countries by the 2014 – 2016 outbreak. Ebola overwhelmed the country’s fragile public health system, which was still rebuilding after a brutal civil war, and struggling to meet demands for additional healthcare practitioners.

Now Sierra Leone faces COVID-19. As of 7 May, there were 225 confirmed cases and 14 deaths related to COVID-19 in the country. 

These numbers, actually, are low compared to other countries in the region. That’s in part because of what Sierra Leone learned from the Ebola outbreak.

Sierra Leone developed a COVID-19 preparedness plan three weeks before its first case was confirmed. This enabled the Ministry of Health to quickly identify, test and quarantine most of the primary contacts of the index case, thereby limiting spread of the disease. 

In a region known for its porous land borders and high degree of cross-border trade, disease surveillance and health screening are key to detection and referring potentially ill travelers to adequate healthcare structures to limit the spread of any disease. Engaging with communities in high risk border areas, crowded urban slums and informal settlements also plays a significant role in further preventing the spread of a disease. 

“During the Ebola, IOM conducted a nationwide programme on Infection Prevention and Control training for frontline workers, officials at border points, established water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) surveillance systems at key points of entry (POE) and community engagement on hygiene practices to break the chain of transmission,” says Dr James Bagonza who leads IOM operations in Sierra Leone.

In 2016, after the Sierra Leone became Ebola-free, the country counted 156 doctors and 5,668 nurses for a population of just over 7 million people, according to the World Health Organization. Although the human resources are still limited, since then, the Sierra Leone government has made substantial improvements to its public health system, especially in response to COVID-19. As of 9 April, there were 130 hospital beds available for COVID-19, 200 oxygen concentrators and 15 beds for patients needing intensive care.

Sierra Leone, with other countries hard hit by Ebola, received other support from the international community allowing for the deployment of treatment centres and the training of frontline workers in infection prevention and control. The revitalization of the country’s disease surveillance system, the establishment of emergency operation centers (at both at national and district levels), and the development of strong networks to support community outreach and mobilization also played crucial roles in putting the country in better share to withstand the contagion. 

When COVID-19 broke out, these measures were immediately upgraded and applied to stem the propagation of disease in the country. Even before the first case of COVID-19 was signaled in the country on 31 March 2020. IOM worked closely with Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Health (MOH) through emergency operation centers set-up during the Ebola crisis, to support the country’s preparedness and response to COVID-19.

“We are now revamping our infection prevention training, social mobilization and health screening in local communities especially in border areas with our network of volunteers to ensure that everyone, regardless of social class, is informed and empowered to protect themselves and their loved ones against the disease,” Dr Bagonza said. 

IOM conducted a rapid vulnerability assessment of the 16 districts of Sierra Leone in collaboration with the MOH. At the Ministry’s request, IOM trained and deployed 60 community health workers equipped with infection prevention and control (IPC) materials to conduct health screening and communication activities at prioritized locations such as ports and ground crossing points in five of the country’s districts.

Back in 2014, the first case of Ebola was recorded in Kailahun, a town located about 320 kilometers from Freetown but less than 10 kilometers from the border with Guinea. “IOM’s priority is to reinforce and reactivate health screening at high volume informal crossing points in coastal areas as well as wharfs in border areas with high economic activity were people from neighboring Guinea and Liberia continue to enter Sierra Leone despite border closures,” Dr Bagonza explained.

Hard-to-reach border communities and coastal areas are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 because of limited access to information and the lack proper healthcare infrastructures and personnel to adequately screen and quarantine suspected cases. To ensure that everyone has access to lifesaving information on IOM works with youth, community leaders and returning migrants to raise awareness on COVID-19 preventive measures in these areas. 

In total, more than 200,000 people have been reached in crowded Freetown, in informal settlements, coastal communities and border areas. Returning migrants also joined the fight against COVID-19 and recorded a song to encourage communities to adopt and respect preventive measures.

IOM’s response to COVID-19 in Sierra Leone is supported by the Governments of the Netherlands, Japan and the United States.

How COVID-19 is accelerating the migration to digital transactions

More than ever digital transactions have grown significantly more useful as Covid-19 regulations require people to social distance and remain cautious of physical contact.
The cost of COVID-19 on high end tourism

High end luxury tourism players have not been spared the effects of Covid-19 either with many still unsure what next, CNBC Africa spoke to Bonita Umutoni, Sales and Marketing Manager, One and Only Nyungwe on how best players like them are handling the fallout from the crisis.
How processed food factories are handling COVID-19 shocks

Food companies have also not been immune to economic impact of the Covid-19 emergency; CNBC Africa spoke to Jean Marie Prosper Ndayiragije, the Country Manager at Africa Improved Foods to find out more on how the company is handling the effects of Covid-19.
New Rwanda PPP to focus on language & skills training for hospitality

A new Public-Private Partnership between the Rwanda Development Board, Mastercard Foundation and Education First was announced yesterday. The PPP will focus on providing English proficiency and hospitality skills training for thousands of workers and students in the field. Deputy CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, Zephanie Niyonkuru joins CNBC Africa for more.
