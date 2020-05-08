APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: UNICEF signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sierra Leone Football Association and local football players on COVID-19 sensitisation and awareness

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA workers receive R9.5bn through UIF’s COVID-19 relief scheme

South Africa’s Department of Employment and Labour has through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) disbursed almost R9.5 billion (R 9,474,081 937.26) through the COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) benefitting 1,937,558 workers.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How Covid-19 is transforming tertiary education systems

The Covid-19 pandemic is changing the way in which learning and educational systems operate globally. South African universities closed its doors to the Covid-19 outbreak from the 16th of March. This has forced students and professors to adapt to a new normal of learning through technology. The concern for many students, parents and professors during this time is based on the completion of the academic year, the future of higher education and the safety of students. Joining CNBC Africa for the South African Vice-Chancellor round table is Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor at the University of the Witwatersrand, UJ Cice-Chancellor Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya and UCT Vice-Chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Brent set for weekly gain of 15%

Brent crude futures are on track for a weekly gain of 15 per cent, Femi Ojumu, a Senior Partner at Femi Ojumu & Co. joins CNBC Africa to discuss the dynamics impacting oil prices and how it impacts Nigeria.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a joint communication and advocacy campaign, which will see local football players engaged in public sensitisation around the Corona Virus disease (Covid-19).

The MoU will guide UNICEF and SLFA on how to jointly use print, audio and video platforms to disseminate accurate information on how to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and to encourage everyone to take personal responsibility to contain the outbreak in the country. Campaign messages will also help people to identify and respond to the secondary impacts of COVID-19 such as exploitation and abuse of children, disruptions in learning and limitations on social interactions. “COVID-19 has disrupted many aspects of children’s lives, including their education and their right to play,” said UNICEF Representative, Dr. Suleiman Braimoh. “This initiative reaffirms UNICEF’s commitment to collaborate with different stakeholders towards the common goal of overcoming this disease and allow all children and their families to return to their daily lives”. This is not the first time that SLFA has joined hands with UNICEF in responding to a health pandemic.  During the Ebola Virus outbreak of 2014-2015, SLFA also came on board to use the undeniable power of football across Sierra Leone, to connect with children and their families through messages on how to prevent Ebola. “In a country like ours, where the power and language of football is entrenched across society, our players are household names and we recognise that messages from them will have a positive impact, particularly on the country’s youths.” said SLFA President Isha Johansen. “As the nation’s parent body for football, the SLFA is committed to support UNICEF’s work with Government in any way possible in the fight against COVID-19.” Some of the male and female footballers who will be featured in the campaign include Musa “tombo” Kamara, Rafael Koroma, Ibrahim “computer” Turay, Nathaniel Thogovula, Mahmoud Fofanah, Samuel Kwaku Bekoe, Suffian “tormentor” Kalokoh, Momoh Conteh, Hannah “marta” Conteh, Rashidatu Kamara, Adama Kargbo and Isatu Dumbuya. “We are optimistic that Sierra Leone will resonate with the messages from the footballers and adopt the right behaviours to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, including regular handwashing with soap, using face masks in public places and practicing physical distancing in order to help stop this pandemic.” said Dr Braimoh.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UNICEF Sierra Leone.

Previous articleSA workers receive R9.5bn through UIF’s COVID-19 relief scheme
Next articleHow COVID-19 led to wild animal invasions in Africa.
- Advertisement -
Videos

How Covid-19 is transforming tertiary education systems

CNBC Africa -
The Covid-19 pandemic is changing the way in which learning and educational systems operate globally. South African universities closed its doors to the Covid-19 outbreak from the 16th of March. This has forced students and professors to adapt to a new normal of learning through technology. The concern for many students, parents and professors during this time is based on the completion of the academic year, the future of higher education and the safety of students. Joining CNBC Africa for the South African Vice-Chancellor round table is Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor at the University of the Witwatersrand, UJ Cice-Chancellor Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya and UCT Vice-Chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng....
Read more
Videos

Brent set for weekly gain of 15%

CNBC Africa -
Brent crude futures are on track for a weekly gain of 15 per cent, Femi Ojumu, a Senior Partner at Femi Ojumu & Co. joins CNBC Africa to discuss the dynamics impacting oil prices and how it impacts Nigeria.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is accelerating the migration to digital transactions

CNBC Africa -
More than ever digital transactions have grown significantly more useful as Covid-19 regulations require people to social distance and remain cautious of physical contact.
Read more
Videos

The cost of COVID-19 on high end tourism

CNBC Africa -
High end luxury tourism players have not been spared the effects of Covid-19 either with many still unsure what next, CNBC Africa spoke to Bonita Umutoni, Sales and Marketing Manager, One and Only Nyungwe on how best players like them are handling the fallout from the crisis.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (54,434) deaths (2,079), and recoveries (18,857)

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (54,434) deaths (2,079), and recoveries (18,857) by region: Central (4,977 cases; 199 deaths; 1,567 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,265; 108; 1,221), Central African Republic (118; 0; 10), Chad (253; 27; 50), Congo (274; 10; 33), DRC (897; 36; 119), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon (504; 8; 110), Sao Tome & Principe (208; 5; 4). Eastern (5,346; 161; 2,137): Comoros (8; 1; 0), Djibouti (1,135; 3; 824), Eritrea (39; 0
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia – 8 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases: 3 Active cases: 93 Critical: 1 New recovered: 2 Total recovered: 95 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 4 Total cases: 194Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

First Unitization Agreement between Eni and Springfield Exploration and Production (E&P) will usher a New Era for Ghana’s Upstream Sector

APO Africa Press Office -
Following study of technical evidence from Springfield E&P (SEP)’s West Cape Three Points 2 (WCTP2) License and Eni’s Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) License offshore Ghana, the Government of Ghana has declared earlier this year that the Afina-1x Cenomanian reservoir and the Sankofa Cenomanian reservoir are “one and the same”. This conclusion calls for a Unitization Agreement between both operators in order to develop the reservoir that straddles both of their blocks.
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria&apos;s COVID-19 fight receives a boost as Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora receives Samsung&apos;s 5000 Testing Kits

APO Africa Press Office -
The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health has received 5, 000 testing kits from Samsung Heavy Industries, Nigeria to boost the containment of COVID-19 in Nigeria. The Honourable Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora received the items from a delegation of Samsung Heavy Industries, Nigeria led by Ju-Yeol LEE, Counsellor/Economy, Embassy of Republic of Korea at the Ministry’s headquarters, Abuja on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The Minister described the dona
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved