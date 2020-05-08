Coronavirus – Somalia: 55 New confirmed cases

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
07 May 2020: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia.
New cases confirmed today: 55
Benadir: 41
Puntland: 13
Hirshabelle: 1
Male: 37
Female: 18
Recovery: 19
Death: 5
Total confirmed cases:
928 Total recoveries: 106 Total deaths: 44
