APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Somalia: Conflict and heavy floods force tens of thousands of people to flee their homes in Somalia, amidst COVID-19 threat

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

How The Fed Is Trying To Prevent A Financial Crisis

The Fed is pulling out all the stops to keep liquidly flowing through the U.S. financial system, and now, through Main Street business as well. Here’s a look at all the measures the Fed’s put in place since the pandemic hit the United States, and
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA workers receive R9.5bn through UIF’s COVID-19 relief scheme

South Africa’s Department of Employment and Labour has through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) disbursed almost R9.5 billion (R 9,474,081 937.26) through the COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) benefitting 1,937,558 workers.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How Covid-19 is transforming tertiary education systems

The Covid-19 pandemic is changing the way in which learning and educational systems operate globally. South African universities closed its doors to the Covid-19 outbreak from the 16th of March. This has forced students and professors to adapt to a new normal of learning through technology. The concern for many students, parents and professors during this time is based on the completion of the academic year, the future of higher education and the safety of students. Joining CNBC Africa for the South African Vice-Chancellor round table is Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor at the University of the Witwatersrand, UJ Cice-Chancellor Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya and UCT Vice-Chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

This is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Charlie Yaxley – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today’s press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

Heavy flooding, conflict, a crippled economy, impending desert locust swarms and the exponential spread of COVID-19 are threatening the safety and welfare of Somalia’s 2.6 million internally displaced people (IDPs). UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, fears these multiple, compounding emergencies will lead to devastating consequences unless there is a strong and coordinated response from the international community, national and local Somali authorities and humanitarian actors to meet the massive humanitarian needs. Since the start of this year, more than 220,000 Somalis have become internally displaced, including 137,000 due to conflict. Natural and climate-related disasters including drought and resulting lack of livelihoods and floods are additional complex and interlinked drivers of displacement. In South and Central Somalia, flash floods and the beginnings of riverine flooding caused by the seasonal Gurains have already displaced an estimated 90,000 with additional displacement expected, worsening significant pre-existing humanitarian needs faced by IDPs and host communities. If current trends continue, this year’s rains give every indication that they could pose the same catastrophic threat as the Deyr rains of 2019, which led to more than 400,000 people being forced to flee their homes. Swarms of desert locusts, the most destructive migratory insect in the world, threaten to decimate crop yields and cause widespread food shortages post the Gu rains. Earlier this week, UNHCR and the Government of Somalia airlifted emergency assistance, including jerry cans, soap, blankets, sleeping mats, kitchen sets and plastic sheets, to help over 8,000 people in Baidoa, Bardheere and Qardho. A second airlift delivering aid in Qardho, Bardheere, Beletweyn, and Berdale is set to take place as early as today, with UNHCR’s assistance expected to reach a total 37,000 individuals. In March and April, armed operations against Al Shabab resumed in Lower Shabelle, resulting in more than 50,000 people being forced to flee their homes. Communities were directly exposed to crossfire and mortar attacks in their villages, and roadside explosions while in flight. Recruitment of children, gender-based violence including rape, and arbitrary arrest where also reported. In Gedo, Jubaland State, fighting between various parties to the conflict in the region also forced an estimated 40,000 people to flee their homes in Belet Xawoo in early March. UNHCR believes the humanitarian situation will worsen as COVID-19 further spreads. Most of the 2.6 million IDPs in Somalia live in overcrowded settlements and many, especially those newly displaced, live in makeshift shelters made of plastic bags, cardboards and sticks. Physical and social distancing is close to impossible, and there is scarcely enough clean water for drinking, let alone hand-washing. Conditions are ripe for widespread viral transmission. The Government of Somalia has initiated COVID-19 testing across the country. However, decades of conflict, together with a global shortage of testing kits, has left the country’s health infrastructure in a precarious position to respond should the virus spread rapidly. Despite Somalia having 928 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the general population, there has been only one confirmed case amongst the IDP population so far. Many Somali IDPs have seen their incomes plummet as COVID-19 prevention measures have led to job losses or reductions in working hours, particularly for daily wage workers and people working in markets. UNHCR has observed that refugees are amongst the first to lose their jobs. At the same time, food prices are rising while remittances, a lifeline for millions of Somalis, are in stark decline. UNHCR urges the international community to come forward with further funding for humanitarian agencies and the Government of Somalia in this time of crisis. Yesterday, as part of the wider UN appeal, UNHCR urged States, the private sector and individual donors to provide US$745 million for our COVID-19 appeal to protect and assist displaced populations around the world.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Ethiopia: The United States provides over $37 Million to Ethiopia for COVID-19 Response
Next articleBrent set for weekly gain of 15%
- Advertisement -
Coronavirus

SA workers receive R9.5bn through UIF’s COVID-19 relief scheme

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s Department of Employment and Labour has through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) disbursed almost R9.5 billion (R 9,474,081 937.26) through the COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) benefitting 1,937,558 workers.
Read more
Videos

How Covid-19 is transforming tertiary education systems

CNBC Africa -
The Covid-19 pandemic is changing the way in which learning and educational systems operate globally. South African universities closed its doors to the Covid-19 outbreak from the 16th of March. This has forced students and professors to adapt to a new normal of learning through technology. The concern for many students, parents and professors during this time is based on the completion of the academic year, the future of higher education and the safety of students. Joining CNBC Africa for the South African Vice-Chancellor round table is Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor at the University of the Witwatersrand, UJ Cice-Chancellor Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya and UCT Vice-Chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng....
Read more
Videos

Brent set for weekly gain of 15%

CNBC Africa -
Brent crude futures are on track for a weekly gain of 15 per cent, Femi Ojumu, a Senior Partner at Femi Ojumu & Co. joins CNBC Africa to discuss the dynamics impacting oil prices and how it impacts Nigeria.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is accelerating the migration to digital transactions

CNBC Africa -
More than ever digital transactions have grown significantly more useful as Covid-19 regulations require people to social distance and remain cautious of physical contact.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Djibouti: IMF Executive Board Approves a US$ 43.4 Million Disbursement to Djibouti Under the Rapid Credit Facility and Debt Relief Under the...

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe IMF Executive Board approved a US$ 43.4 million loan to Djibouti to support the authorities’ response to the COVID-19 crisis, as well as debt relief under the CCRT, which will generate additional resources of US$ 2.3 million over the next five months, and potentially up to US$ 8.2 million over the next 23 months; IMF support will provide additional resources for the essential health and other emergency spending, including social safety nets. It will also help catalyze addi
Read more

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (8th May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoTotal cumulative confirmed positive cases - 257 Total number of deaths - 17 Active new cases - 26 Active cases at Isolation Centres - 186 Cumulative recoveries - 54 Number currently in quarantine - 1,792 Number discharged from quarantine - 1,806Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
Read more

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: UNICEF signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sierra Leone Football Association and local football players on COVID-19 sensitisation and...

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a joint communication and advocacy campaign, which will see local football players engaged in public sensitisation around the Corona Virus disease (Covid-19). The MoU will guide UNICEF and SLFA on how to jointly use print, audio and video platforms to disseminate accurate information on how to prevent the further spread of COVID-19
Read more

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (54,434) deaths (2,079), and recoveries (18,857)

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (54,434) deaths (2,079), and recoveries (18,857) by region: Central (4,977 cases; 199 deaths; 1,567 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,265; 108; 1,221), Central African Republic (118; 0; 10), Chad (253; 27; 50), Congo (274; 10; 33), DRC (897; 36; 119), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon (504; 8; 110), Sao Tome & Principe (208; 5; 4). Eastern (5,346; 161; 2,137): Comoros (8; 1; 0), Djibouti (1,135; 3; 824), Eritrea (39; 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved