Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 8232 confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 8232.

Case Data:

Provinces

Total cases for 7 May 2020

Eastern Cape

929

Free State

134

Gauteng

1804

KwaZulu-Natal

1204

Limpopo

41

Mpumalanga

59

North West

40

Northern Cape

27

Western Cape

3994

Unknown

0

Total

8232

Testing Data:

A total of 292 153 tests have been conducted to date with 12 774 tests done in the past 24 hours.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

146 774

50%

6 534

51%

Public

145 379

50%

6 240

49%

Grand Total

292 153

12 774

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 8 more COVID-19 related deaths: 2 from KwaZulu Natal and 6 from Western Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 161.

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province

Deaths

Eastern Cape

18

Free State

6

Gauteng

15

KwaZulu Natal

40

Limpopo

3

Mpumalanga

0

North West

0

Northern Cape

0

Western Cape

79

Total

161

Issued by: Department of Health

