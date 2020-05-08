Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 8232 confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 8232.
Case Data:
Provinces
Total cases for 7 May 2020
Eastern Cape
929
Free State
134
Gauteng
1804
KwaZulu-Natal
1204
Limpopo
41
Mpumalanga
59
North West
40
Northern Cape
27
Western Cape
3994
Unknown
0
Total
8232
Testing Data:
A total of 292 153 tests have been conducted to date with 12 774 tests done in the past 24 hours.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
Private
146 774
50%
6 534
51%
Public
145 379
50%
6 240
49%
Grand Total
292 153
12 774
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 8 more COVID-19 related deaths: 2 from KwaZulu Natal and 6 from Western Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 161.
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Province
Deaths
Eastern Cape
18
Free State
6
Gauteng
15
KwaZulu Natal
40
Limpopo
3
Mpumalanga
0
North West
0
Northern Cape
0
Western Cape
79
Total
161
