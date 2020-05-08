Coronavirus: Uganda has 101 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

To-date, Uganda has 101 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Out of these, 41 truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 37 are foreign truck drivers while 4 are Ugandan truck drivers. 23 truck drivers have returned to their respective countries

