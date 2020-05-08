Coronavirus – Uganda: Pickup Truck from the Indian Business Forum for fight against COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On behalf of the National Task Force, the PS Dr. Diana Atwine received a single pickup truck from the Indian Business Forum as part of their support to the fight against COVID-19 in Uganda.

