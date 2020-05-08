Coronavirus – Uganda: The Minister of Health assesses the COVID-19 response activities in Amuru district

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng is currently at Elegu border point of entry in Amuru district to assess the COVID-19 response activities. Elegu is located on the border of Uganda and South Sudan and at least 200 trucks are cleared daily from South Sudan.

