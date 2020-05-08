Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update (8th May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New – 14 confirmed cases (Reported from: 7 Lusaka, 4 Central, 3 C/Belt); 8 recoveries (7 Lusaka, 1 Masaiti)
Tests in last 24hrs – 683 (12,095 cumulative)
Cumulative cases – 167
Total recoveries – 111
Total deaths – 4
Active cases – 52
