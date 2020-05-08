Coronavius – Kenya: The Government bans movement in and out of Eastleigh area in Nairobi

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Government has banned movement in and out of Eastleigh area in Nairobi and Old town in Mombasa to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The cessation of movement in the two places comes to effect today 6th May, 2020 from 7 p.m. for the next 15 days, the Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Health Sen. Mutahi Kagwe announced during the daily COVID-19 media briefing.

The CS also ordered the closure of markets, restaurants and eateries in the affected areas and announced that residents will however be allowed to walk within the area since the government does not want to lock people in the houses.

“What this means is that public transport in those areas will not be allowed in or out. If you have a colleague in Eastleigh, don’t let them come and stay with you, if they have not taken the test,” he said.

He emphasized that the measures are not intended to punish the affected residents but aimed to ensure that the disease is identified, isolated and contained.

He also confirmed that 47 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of those who have tested positive to 582. Out of this number, 32 are from Mombasa, 11 from Nairobi, 2 from Busia, 1 from Kiambu and 1 from Kwale.

In Mombasa, the cases are spread in Mvita 25, Changamwe 2, Likoni 3, and Kisauni 2. In Nairobi, Eastleigh has 5 cases, Kasarani 2, Kibra 1, Umoja 1, Dandora 1 and Karen 1. Thirty one of the cases are male and 16 are female, ranging from 8 years for the youngest to 73 years for the oldest.

Despite the rising numbers, CS Kagwe noted that the country has equally recorded eight 8 new discharges bringing the total number of those who have recovered from the disease to 190.

He also noted that the country has lost lost two more people from Mombasa county bringing to 26 the number of people who have lost their lives due to the disease.

He announced that the government will now meet the cost of targeted testing and quarantine effective form today. “Kenyans should therefore not be afraid to be tested,” he added and appealed to institutions to be accountable for all the equipment they are issuing to health care workers..

“As we continue to provide protective equipment to our health care workers, we have observed that there are unscrupulous individuals who are selling this equipment particularly the PPE’s. I want to warn such individuals that this is criminal and legal action shall be taken against them,”,Kagwe said,

At the press conference the CS for Transport James Macharia also announced that all truck drivers going to neighbouring countries shall be tested 48hrs before departure. “This applies to drivers coming from other countries,” he noted and added that the drivers COVID-19 certificate shall be renewed every 14 days.

He also announced that only essential services such as loading & off-loading will remain at the Port of Mombasa. The number of employees shall also be reduced from 6,200 to 4,000 and instructed everyone using commuter Train to follow measures at the Railway Station.

The CS disclosed disclosed that a brand new ferry has been introduced at Likoni Ferry to ensure social distance while flower export shall be sustained by adding 12 more airlines.

“All patients coming home from India and other countries will be released to their doctors & quarantined in premises recommended by the doctors,’ CS Kagwe noted.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.