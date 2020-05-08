APO
Updated:

Coronavius – Kenya: The Government bans movement in and out of Eastleigh area in Nairobi

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

How processed food factories are handling COVID-19 shocks

Food companies have also not been immune to economic impact of the Covid-19 emergency; CNBC Africa spoke to Jean Marie Prosper Ndayiragije, the Country Manager at Africa Improved Foods to find out more on how the company is handling the effects of Covid-19.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

New Rwanda PPP to focus on language & skills training for hospitality

A new Public-Private Partnership between the Rwanda Development Board, Mastercard Foundation and Education First was announced yesterday. The PPP will focus on providing English proficiency and hospitality skills training for thousands of workers and students in the field. Deputy CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, Zephanie Niyonkuru joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Kick-starting SA’s small, medium & large tourism businesses. Join CNBC Africa’s virtual seminar, Tuesday 12th May. Register today…

One in 22 working South Africans are employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the industry? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting #BusinessTomorrow Zoom virtual panel discussion.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Government has banned movement in and out of Eastleigh area in Nairobi and Old town in Mombasa to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The cessation of movement in the two places comes to effect today 6th May, 2020 from 7 p.m. for the next 15 days, the Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Health Sen. Mutahi Kagwe announced during the daily COVID-19 media briefing.

The CS also ordered the closure of markets, restaurants and eateries in the affected areas and announced that residents will however be allowed to walk within the area since the government does not want to lock people in the houses.

“What this means is that public transport in those areas will not be allowed in or out. If  you have a colleague in Eastleigh, don’t let them come and stay with you, if they have not taken the test,” he said.

He emphasized that the measures are not intended to punish the affected residents but aimed to ensure that the disease is identified, isolated and contained.

He also confirmed that 47 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of those who have tested positive to 582. Out of this number, 32 are from Mombasa, 11 from Nairobi, 2 from Busia,  1 from Kiambu and 1 from Kwale.

In Mombasa,  the cases are spread in Mvita 25, Changamwe 2, Likoni 3, and Kisauni 2. In Nairobi, Eastleigh has 5 cases, Kasarani 2, Kibra 1, Umoja 1, Dandora 1 and Karen 1. Thirty one of the cases are male and 16 are female, ranging from  8  years for the youngest to 73 years for the oldest.

Despite the rising numbers,  CS Kagwe noted that the country has equally recorded eight 8 new discharges bringing the total number of those who have recovered from the disease to 190.

He also noted that the country  has lost lost two more people from Mombasa county bringing to 26 the number of people who have lost their lives due to the disease.

He announced that the government will now meet the cost of targeted testing and quarantine effective form today. “Kenyans should therefore not be afraid to be tested,” he added and appealed to institutions to be accountable for all the equipment they are issuing to health care workers..

“As we continue to provide protective equipment to our health care workers, we have observed that there are unscrupulous individuals who are selling this equipment particularly the PPE’s. I want to warn such individuals that this is criminal and legal action shall be taken against them,”,Kagwe said,

At the press conference the CS for Transport James Macharia also announced that all truck drivers going to neighbouring countries shall be tested 48hrs before departure. “This applies to drivers coming from other countries,” he noted and added that the drivers COVID-19 certificate shall be renewed every 14 days.

He also announced that only essential services such as loading & off-loading will remain at the Port of Mombasa. The number of employees shall also be reduced from 6,200 to 4,000 and instructed everyone using commuter Train to follow measures at the Railway Station.

The CS disclosed disclosed that a brand new ferry has been introduced at Likoni Ferry to ensure social distance while flower export shall be sustained by adding 12 more airlines.

“All patients coming home from India and other countries will be released to their doctors & quarantined in premises recommended by the doctors,’ CS Kagwe noted.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Previous articleNew Rwanda PPP to focus on language & skills training for hospitality
Next articleCoronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for May 7, 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International News

Big layoffs hit Silicon Valley’s lucrative start-up sector | CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. Today, CNBC's Kate Rooney also takes a look at the widespread layoffs hitting
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: World Bank opens its purse to Zimbabwe, but hands out pennies

Contributor -
The World Bank will grant Zimbabwe $7m to help fight the economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more
article

If you want to earn money in Africa – worse is yet to come says UN.

Chris Bishop -
“One person we surveyed said: ‘I don’t have a dollar and you want me to wear a mask that I can’t afford in the first place.’”
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: Businesses seeking rescue at the tipping point, bubble is about to burst

CNBC Africa -
This week Comair become the latest victim of Covid-19 lock-down's with the airline filing for business rescue hot off the heels of South African retailer Edcon.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Namibia: COVID-19 Case Updates 07 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 case updates for Namibia: Confirmed cases: 16 Active cases: 7 Recovered: 9 Total quarantined: 313 Total tested: 1283 Deaths: 0Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Social Services, Namibia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for May 7, 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for May 7, 2020Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus: Uganda has 101 confirmed COVID-19 cases

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoTo-date, Uganda has 101 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Out of these, 41 truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 37 are foreign truck drivers while 4 are Ugandan truck drivers. 23 truck drivers have returned to their respective countriesDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
Read more

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases 8 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (54,027) deaths (2,074), and recoveries (18,636) by region: Central (4,943 cases; 198 deaths; 1,567 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,265; 108; 1,221), Central African Republic (118; 0; 10), Chad (253; 27; 50), Congo (274; 10; 33), DRC (897; 36; 119), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon (504; 8; 110), Sao Tome & Principe (174; 4; 4) Eastern (5,298; 161; 2,105): Comoros (8; 1; 0), Djibouti (1,133; 3; 799), Eritrea
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved