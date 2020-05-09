APO
Coronavirus – Cameroon: Association of Insurance Companies of Cameroon (ASAC) and CARTE ROSE CEMAC support the Government in the response

By Africa Press Office

The Association of Insurance Companies of Cameroon (ASAC) represented by its Director General, Mr. Théophile Gérard MOULONG and the CEMAC PINK CARD, in charge of motor third party liability in the CEMAC zone represented by its Permanent Secretary at the National Bureau, Mr. Pierre Didier N'GOUMOU, respectively handed over today, 08 May 2020, a cheque for 120 million and 05 million CFA francs to the Minister of Public Health as a contribution to the national solidarity fund for the fight against Covid-19, created on 31 March 2020 by the President of the Republic.

On behalf of the Government, the Minsanté welcomed the republican gesture and the citizen's approach in the response against Covid-19 by these two structures. In his speech, noting a certain relaxation of the populations following the relaxation of certain measures taken by the Head of State in relation to the Covid, Dr MANAOUDA Malachie took the opportunity to recall that the Covid-19 is not yet finished. Therefore, he recommended that the populations should continue to show a lot of responsibility and discipline in the observance of barrier measures to deal with it.

Today's gesture, the umpteenth of its kind, will reinforce the efforts made so far by the Government in the response.

– François Gaël MBASSI

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.

