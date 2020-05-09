Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update 9 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo1,611 samples tested today 21,041 total samples tested so far 28 new positive cases today Total confirmed cases stand at 649 5 recoveries today Total recovered stands at 207 1 fatalities today Total fatalities are 30Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Zenith Bank CEO on how Nigerian banks staying ahead of COVID-19 crisis
Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how banks in Nigeria are staying ahead in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak....
COVID-19: Assessing the impact on Nigerian banks
As Nigeria’s banking industry responds to impact by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayokunle Olbunmi, Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co joins CNBC Africa to assess to what extent current efforts can absorb shocks brought by the pandemic.
African countries seek debt relief amid COVID-19 pandemic
To pay or not to pay is the question many African countries are grappling with even as they swim in an ocean of foreign debt, amid the global pandemic. African leaders are now calling for debt cancellation to enable them channel their resources to saving lives and salvaging their economies. CNBC Africa spoke to Dr. Andrew Mold, Chief Regional Integration and AfCFTA, Sub-Regional Office for Eastern Africa, UNECA, for more.
East Africa
Inside Kenya’s proposed changes in pension law
In an effort to boost home ownership, Kenyan workers could soon be allowed to use up to 40 per cent of their retirement savings to buy residential houses in new changes that economic analyst, Reginald Kadzutu helped us explore.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Dramatic impact on film industry
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic leaving the cinemas and movie theatres closed, festivals cancelled, Film releases pushed and also leaving film production stuck, here seems to have been a silver lining for the industry. CNBC Africa spoke to Eric Kabera, Founder of Kwetu Film Institution on the impact of the pandemic on the industry.
CEO Interviews
What level 4 lock-down means for SA’s economy
It’s more than a week since South Africa’s economy was reopened for economic activity after a complete 5 week shutdown due to COVID-19. As more industries have become operational, what has the impact of this increased activity meant for South Africa’s recession battered economy? Economist Mike Schussler joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews
COVID-19: Social distancing boosts demand ahead of Mother’s Day
There’s two days left to plan how to spoil your mom this Sunday as its Mother’s Day. Usually, flower and delivery service companies would have pre-orders shooting through the roof but has COVID-19 weakened the petals of the flower business. CNBC Africa spoke to South Africa’s largest same day gift and flower delivery services, Netflorist.
Featured
