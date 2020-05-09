Coronavirus – Nigeria: Adamawa State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 16

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Highlights

• No new confirmed case was reported. Total confirmed cases stands at 13

• Fourteen (14) alerts were reported, out of which 12 were investigated

• 5 Samples were taken from 5 new suspected cases after investigation

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).