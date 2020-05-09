APO
Coronavirus – Nigeria: In line with Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) guideline, Permanent Secretary procures five units of manually operated hand-washing machine for staff use

By Africa Press Office

An erroneous impression was conveyed by earlier information released from the Press and Public Relations Unit of our Ministry – Federal Ministry of Health, giving the impression that the five units of manually-operated hand washing machine was “donated” by the Permanent Secretary, Health for use by staff members to stave off COVID-19 spread.

The Permanent Secretary, Health, Mr. Abdullaziz Mashi Abdullahi has since clarified that the equipment were no personal donations but procurement in line with guidelines from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation for Ministries, Departments and Agencies should make available equipment and materials that can protect staff members from the ravaging COVID-19.

It is therefore in line with the directives from the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan that the Permanent Secretary, Health, Mr. Abdullaziz Mashi Abdullahi took steps for his Ministry to available five of such manual hand washing machine for the Ministry and they were commissioned for use on his behalf on Friday, 8th of May, 2020 by the Director, General Services, Mrs. Juwaretu Olumoko. The machines are manually operated by leg pedals to pump out water for washing hands.

The Director, General Services, Mrs. Juwaretu Olomoko who did the commissioning stated that the machines which were designed and constructed by the Students of Federal Polytechnic, Auchi will serve staff members of the Ministry and are meant to be an example of what the Federal Ministry of Health is doing to flatten the curve of the spread of Covid-19.

Mrs. Olomoko directed that one of the hand washing machines be installed at the strategic point of entry of Federal Ministry of Health with two other units, installed at the Wings A and B of the Ministry, while the last unit is installed at the entry to the Ministry from the First City Monument Bank’s ATM (FCMB) side as directed by the Permanent Secretary, Health.

