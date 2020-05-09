Coronavirus – Nigeria: National EOC to carry out review of the COVID-19 response in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Our National EOC is meeting to carry out a review of the COVID-19 response in Nigeria so far. This meeting will enable us to assess current performance level, identify areas to strengthen and develop future strategy for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

