Coronavirus – Somalia: Early Warning, Alert and Response Network (EWARN) May 2020 – COVID-19 information note 2

Why Tesla Is Better Positioned To Survive Than Other Automakers

The coronavirus pandemic has crushed the global economy, and a recession is inevitable in the U.S. as the Federal Reserve warns the second quarter will be much worse than Q1. The auto industry has been hit particularly hard as car sales tank. But her
VideosCNBC Africa -

Zenith Bank CEO on how Nigerian banks staying ahead of COVID-19 crisis

Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how banks in Nigeria are staying ahead in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak....
Closing Bell West AfricaCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Assessing the impact on Nigerian banks

As Nigeria’s banking industry responds to impact by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayokunle Olbunmi, Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co joins CNBC Africa to assess to what extent current efforts can absorb shocks brought by the pandemic.
As disease surveillance in Somalia needs to be scaled up during COVID-19, EWARN rolls out during this difficult time of responding to COVID-19, being ahead of the curve is the only way to stop transmission and limit the spread of the virus in the community. Enhancing active surveillance and expanding its geographic coverage and including both the private and public health sectors using a syndromic-based approach is the best way to find cases early, especially in an outbreak situation.

History of EWARN: foundation for disease detection During this COVID-19 crisis, in the absence of any routine disease surveillance system in Somalia, the Early Warning, Alert and Response Network (EWARN) is doing what it was intended to do and what it has done best in other outbreak situations. EWARN is a disease surveillance system for epidemic-prone diseases which was first launched in Somalia in 2008. However, it collapsed thereafter because of operational difficulties. The system was reactivated by WHO together with federal and state health authorities in 2017 as a real-time, password-protected, web-based electronic surveillance system. This reactivation came after one of the worst cholera outbreaks in Somalia in the past decade when there was no reliable disease surveillance system in the country to monitor, detect and respond to cholera cases and other epidemic-prone diseases and health threats. The implementation of the EWARN system has greatly improved the detection, verification, investigation and reporting of diseases of public health importance in the country in real time. It has also allowed the sharing of relevant health information with health partners and stakeholders to guide response activities and monitor the trends in these diseases across the country.

Coronavirus

African countries seek debt relief amid COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
To pay or not to pay is the question many African countries are grappling with even as they swim in an ocean of foreign debt, amid the global pandemic. African leaders are now calling for debt cancellation to enable them channel their resources to saving lives and salvaging their economies. CNBC Africa spoke to Dr. Andrew Mold, Chief Regional Integration and AfCFTA, Sub-Regional Office for Eastern Africa, UNECA, for more.
East Africa

Inside Kenya’s proposed changes in pension law

CNBC Africa -
In an effort to boost home ownership, Kenyan workers could soon be allowed to use up to 40 per cent of their retirement savings to buy residential houses in new changes that economic analyst, Reginald Kadzutu helped us explore.
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Dramatic impact on film industry

CNBC Africa -
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic leaving the cinemas and movie theatres closed, festivals cancelled, Film releases pushed and also leaving film production stuck, here seems to have been a silver lining for the industry. CNBC Africa spoke to Eric Kabera, Founder of Kwetu Film Institution on the impact of the pandemic on the industry.
CEO Interviews

What level 4 lock-down means for SA’s economy

CNBC Africa -
It’s more than a week since South Africa’s economy was reopened for economic activity after a complete 5 week shutdown due to COVID-19. As more industries have become operational, what has the impact of this increased activity meant for South Africa’s recession battered economy? Economist Mike Schussler joins CNBC Africa for more.
New Cases: 13 Total Confirmed Cases: 56 Total Active Cases: 39 Total Recovered: 14 Total Number of Tests Conducted: 1231 Total Deaths: 3
New: 85 confirmed cases (reported from 9 Lusaka, 76 Nakonde); 3 deaths (reported from 2 Lusaka, 1 Ndola); 1 recovery (reported from Lusaka). Tests in last 24 Hours: 496 (12,591 Cumulative) Cumulative Cases: 252 Total Recoveries: 112 Total Deaths: 7 Active Cases: 133
Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (57,746) deaths (2,151), and recoveries (19,351) by region: Central (5,165 cases; 202 deaths; 1,580 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,265; 108; 1,221), Central African Republic (143; 0; 12), Chad (260; 27; 50), Congo (274; 10; 33), DRC (937; 39; 130), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon (620; 8; 110), Sao Tome & Principe (208; 5; 4) Eastern (5,575;168; 2,157): Comoros (8; 1; 0), Djibouti (1,135; 3; 824), Eritrea (39; 0; 37), Ethiopia (
The MINUSCA Rwanda Contingent has donated a COVID-19 screening device to the Central African Republic (CAR). The machine will accelerate testing of suspected cases of infection as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 94 over the past few days. The device – valued at approximately USD 200,000 – is used for molecular diagnosis of COVID-19. The process involves the testing of oral swabs to confirm infection with the coronavirus disea
