Coronavirus – Uganda: All 740 community samples test negative for COVID-19

Download logoAll 740 community samples tested negative for COVID-19. Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in Uganda: 114. Total samples tested on 08 May 2020: 3,161 Total discharges: 55.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.
COVID-19: Assessing the impact on Nigerian banks
As Nigeria’s banking industry responds to impact by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayokunle Olbunmi, Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co joins CNBC Africa to assess to what extent current efforts can absorb shocks brought by the pandemic.
African countries seek debt relief amid COVID-19 pandemic
To pay or not to pay is the question many African countries are grappling with even as they swim in an ocean of foreign debt, amid the global pandemic. African leaders are now calling for debt cancellation to enable them channel their resources to saving lives and salvaging their economies. CNBC Africa spoke to Dr. Andrew Mold, Chief Regional Integration and AfCFTA, Sub-Regional Office for Eastern Africa, UNECA, for more.
Inside Kenya’s proposed changes in pension law
In an effort to boost home ownership, Kenyan workers could soon be allowed to use up to 40 per cent of their retirement savings to buy residential houses in new changes that economic analyst, Reginald Kadzutu helped us explore.
COVID-19: Dramatic impact on film industry
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic leaving the cinemas and movie theatres closed, festivals cancelled, Film releases pushed and also leaving film production stuck, here seems to have been a silver lining for the industry. CNBC Africa spoke to Eric Kabera, Founder of Kwetu Film Institution on the impact of the pandemic on the industry.
What level 4 lock-down means for SA’s economy
It’s more than a week since South Africa’s economy was reopened for economic activity after a complete 5 week shutdown due to COVID-19. As more industries have become operational, what has the impact of this increased activity meant for South Africa’s recession battered economy? Economist Mike Schussler joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Social distancing boosts demand ahead of Mother’s Day
There’s two days left to plan how to spoil your mom this Sunday as its Mother’s Day. Usually, flower and delivery service companies would have pre-orders shooting through the roof but has COVID-19 weakened the petals of the flower business. CNBC Africa spoke to South Africa’s largest same day gift and flower delivery services, Netflorist.
Supergroup: SA car market in gear to sell cars again
COVID-19 lock-downs have put the brakes on the global car market, with new vehicle sales in South Africa skidding to a virtual standstill in April. Under the relaxed level 4 lock-down, the local car market has reopened but there are still uncertainties around whether new cars can be sold. Peter Mountford, CEO of Super Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus – Uganda: 13 new COVID-19 cases from 2,421 samples of truck drivers
Download logoResults of samples tested on 8 May, 2020 confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases from 2,421 samples of truck drivers. Out of the 13 new cases,7 are Kenyans, 4 are Ugandans while 2 are Tanzanians. Tracking them has commenced and the public will be informed accordinglyDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
Africa.com Webinar Series to Feature Influential Women Leaders
In the next session of Crisis Management for African Business Leaders webinar series, Africa.com Chair and CEO, Teresa Clarke will lead a panel of influential women from a range of sectors. ‘Women are Proving to Be Great Leaders During COVID-19. Is this the Pathway to Power?’, led by Clarke promises to move from a conversation to action. Be certain to join the webinar for a special announcement that will impact women across the continent. In addition to public sector leaders like
Coronavirus – Nigeria: 386 new cases of COVID-19
386 new cases of COVID-19; 176-Lagos 65-Kano 31-Katsina 20-FCT 17-Borno 15-Bauchi 14-Nasarawa 13-Ogun 10-Plateau 4-Oyo 4-Sokoto 4-Rivers 3-Kaduna 2-Edo 2-Ebonyi 2-Ondo 1-Enugu 1-Imo 1-Gombe 1-Osun 3912 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria Discharged: 679 Deaths: 117 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Djibouti: IMF Executive Board Approves a US$ 43.4 Million Disbursement to Djibouti Under the Rapid Credit Facility and Debt Relief Under the...
Download logoThe IMF Executive Board approved a US$ 43.4 million loan to Djibouti to support the authorities’ response to the COVID-19 crisis, as well as debt relief under the CCRT, which will generate additional resources of US$ 2.3 million over the next five months, and potentially up to US$ 8.2 million over the next 23 months; IMF support will provide additional resources for the essential health and other emergency spending, including social safety nets. It will also help catalyze addi
