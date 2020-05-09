Coronavirus: Zambia COVID-19 Statistics Status Update (9th May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New: 85 confirmed cases (reported from 9 Lusaka, 76 Nakonde); 3 deaths (reported from 2 Lusaka, 1 Ndola); 1 recovery (reported from Lusaka).

Tests in last 24 Hours: 496 (12,591 Cumulative)

Cumulative Cases: 252

Total Recoveries: 112

Total Deaths: 7

Active Cases: 133

