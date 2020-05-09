APO
Updated:

Nigeria Rugby Union Board congratulates World Rugby Chairman and Executives

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

Why Tesla Is Better Positioned To Survive Than Other Automakers

The coronavirus pandemic has crushed the global economy, and a recession is inevitable in the U.S. as the Federal Reserve warns the second quarter will be much worse than Q1. The auto industry has been hit particularly hard as car sales tank. But her
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Zenith Bank CEO on how Nigerian banks staying ahead of COVID-19 crisis

Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how banks in Nigeria are staying ahead in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak....
Read more
Closing Bell West AfricaCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Assessing the impact on Nigerian banks

As Nigeria’s banking industry responds to impact by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayokunle Olbunmi, Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co joins CNBC Africa to assess to what extent current efforts can absorb shocks brought by the pandemic.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

NRFF Board (https://TheNRFF.com) has congratulated Sir Bill Beaumont for ‘winning’ another term to serve as World Rugby Chairman.

Ex-England skipper Beaumont defeated his former deputy, ex-Argentina skipper Agustin Pichot, by 28 votes to 23 last weekend. NRFF President; Kelechukwu Mbagwu says Beaumomt deserves another term to complete the good work he had started after taking charge four years ago. “Mr. Chairman, accept congratulations for the unwavering support by the entire Rugby fraternity in Nigeria. “The Rugby World has given you another term in belief that you will continue to lead us in the right direction”. “As you begin your second term in office, it is our firm belief that you will continue your work of making Rugby the global sport of choice that transcends all manner of barriers – racial, geographical, political and religious, amongst others.” Mbagwu added, “Your promise to make the game more inclusive through a variety of competitions by strategic revamping of existing competitions and coming up with new ones is one Nigeria look forward to as an aspiring Rugby nation.” Africa is well-represented on the new World Rugby Executive Committee with both Mark Alexander (President: South African Rugby Union) and Khaled Babbou (President: Rugby Africa) occupying a seat. All Members of the Executive Committee were ‘elected’ unopposed. Mbagwu also took his time to pay special tribute to Rugby Africa President; Khaled Babbou and South Africa Rugby Chaiman; Mark Alexander with their positions on the World Rugby EXCO. “May unity of purpose and the vision of concerted effort for the common good of Rugby be the oil that powers the engine of your working relations with World Rugby and all other Continental bodies .” Sir Beaumont recently talked about plans to assist aspiring nations and introduce more competitions to enable lower ranked nations climb and improve.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF).

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Cameroon: Association of Insurance Companies of Cameroon (ASAC) and CARTE ROSE CEMAC support the Government in the response
- Advertisement -
Coronavirus

African countries seek debt relief amid COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
To pay or not to pay is the question many African countries are grappling with even as they swim in an ocean of foreign debt, amid the global pandemic. African leaders are now calling for debt cancellation to enable them channel their resources to saving lives and salvaging their economies. CNBC Africa spoke to Dr. Andrew Mold, Chief Regional Integration and AfCFTA, Sub-Regional Office for Eastern Africa, UNECA, for more.
Read more
East Africa

Inside Kenya’s proposed changes in pension law

CNBC Africa -
In an effort to boost home ownership, Kenyan workers could soon be allowed to use up to 40 per cent of their retirement savings to buy residential houses in new changes that economic analyst, Reginald Kadzutu helped us explore.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Dramatic impact on film industry

CNBC Africa -
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic leaving the cinemas and movie theatres closed, festivals cancelled, Film releases pushed and also leaving film production stuck, here seems to have been a silver lining for the industry. CNBC Africa spoke to Eric Kabera, Founder of Kwetu Film Institution on the impact of the pandemic on the industry.
Read more
CEO Interviews

What level 4 lock-down means for SA’s economy

CNBC Africa -
It’s more than a week since South Africa’s economy was reopened for economic activity after a complete 5 week shutdown due to COVID-19. As more industries have become operational, what has the impact of this increased activity meant for South Africa’s recession battered economy? Economist Mike Schussler joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Cameroon: Association of Insurance Companies of Cameroon (ASAC) and CARTE ROSE CEMAC support the Government in the response

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Association of Insurance Companies of Cameroon (ASAC) represented by its Director General, Mr. Théophile Gérard MOULONG and the CEMAC PINK CARD, in charge of motor third party liability in the CEMAC zone represented by its Permanent Secretary at the National Bureau, Mr. Pierre Didier N'GOUMOU, respectively handed over today, 08 May 2020, a cheque for 120 million and 05 million CFA francs to the Minister of Public Health as a contribution to the national solidar
Read more

Coronavirus – South Sudan: UNHCR South Sudan commends Government’s effort to preserve access to asylum

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe UN Refugee Agency in South Sudan commends the Transitional Government of National Unity for continuing to welcome people seeking refuge from the Democratic Republic of Congo and stands in solidarity with the South Sudanese government. Download Report: https://bit.ly/2LgUs25 UNHCR commends the Transitional Government of National Unity for its continued generosity to allow people fleeing recent violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to seek refuge in South Sudan,
Read more

Coronavirus – Somalia: Migrants headed to Arabian Gulf stranded in Somalia as COVID-19 spreads

APO Africa Press Office -
Hundreds of migrants are stranded in Bossaso, Puntland, Somalia, as a result of border and sea-crossing closures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Every year scores of migrants, mainly from landlocked Ethiopia, pass through Bossaso seeking to cross the Gulf of Aden to war-torn Yemen, and hoping to proceed onward to Gulf countries, particulary Saudi Arabia. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that one day last month, approximately 600 migrants reached Bossaso in Punt
Read more

Coronavirus – Eswatini: Responding to COVID-19 in a country already fighting a dual HIV/TB epidemic

APO Africa Press Office -
Eswatini has the highest percentage of people living with HIV in the world. Almost one-third of adults are HIV-positive. The country is also severely affected by a tuberculosis (TB) epidemic and around 70 per cent of all TB patients are co-infected with HIV. Alongside this, the first confirmed patient with COVID-19 was diagnosed in Eswatini on 14 March; since then, the number of patients with COVID-19 has grown daily. While it remains unclear how COVID-19 will impact people living with HIV,
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved