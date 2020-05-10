APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 10 May 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

How COVID-19 is shaping the e-commerce sector in Rwanda

Rwanda has restricted movement as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus and the lock-down has significantly accelerated adoption of e-commerce. It is important to have a conversation on how this can be sustained as well as track progress of digital transformation which Rwanda has been championing....
Read more
Beyond MarketsCNBC Africa -

How Africa can build capacity against COVID-19 shocks

The African Capacity Building Foundation is the African Union’s specialised agency for capacity development. The Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Emmanuel Nnadozie joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore ways the continent can build capacity to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic....
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

Why Tesla Is Better Positioned To Survive Than Other Automakers

The coronavirus pandemic has crushed the global economy, and a recession is inevitable in the U.S. as the Federal Reserve warns the second quarter will be much worse than Q1. The auto industry has been hit particularly hard as car sales tank. But her
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 2171; of these twenty-nine (29) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Two-Hundred-Thirty-Nine (239). All of the cases confirmed positive are male Ethiopians and their age ranges from 15 – 45 years old. Among the cases 21 of them identified are from Addis Ababa, 7 from Somali region (Somali Quarantine Center) and 1 are from Oromia region (identified by community based surveillance in Adama town) The travel history from abroad and contact with confirmed cases of today's cases are presented below;

Potential Exposure

Number of Cases

Travel history from abroad

8

Contact with confirmed cases

21

Cases with no contact with confirmed cases and travel history

0

Total

29

The tests were conducted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, National Animal Health Diagnostic and Investigation Center, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Nekemte Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Amhara Public Health Institute (Bahir Dar and Dessie), University of Gondar, Debre Birhan Comprehensive Specialized Hospital, Defense Comprehensive Specialized hospital Laboratory Hospital, Addis Ababa PHREM Laboratory, Arsi University Laboratory, Haramaya University Laboratory, Jimma University Medical Center and Jigjiga University Laboratory.

Furthermore, two (2) people from Addis Ababa recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries ninety- nine (99).

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

34,860

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

2171

Number of Confirmed cases within 24 hours

29

Total patients of COVID-19 in treatment centers

133

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly Recovered

2

Total Recovered

99

Total Deaths

5

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

239

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, we should limit our movement and cover our mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when going outdoors, avoid mass gatherings, wash our hands with water and soap and maintain physical distancing.

For more information or to report if any person had contact with confirmed COVID-19 please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796 and regional toll free lines, or use our email:[email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) proposes COVID-19 exit strategies to bring African economies back on track
Next articleCoronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update in Africa (10 May 2020, 9am East Africa Time)
- Advertisement -
Beyond Markets

Zenith Bank CEO on how Nigerian banks staying ahead of COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how banks in Nigeria are staying ahead in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak....
Read more
Closing Bell West Africa

COVID-19: Assessing the impact on Nigerian banks

CNBC Africa -
As Nigeria’s banking industry responds to impact by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayokunle Olbunmi, Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co joins CNBC Africa to assess to what extent current efforts can absorb shocks brought by the pandemic.
Read more
Coronavirus

African countries seek debt relief amid COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
To pay or not to pay is the question many African countries are grappling with even as they swim in an ocean of foreign debt, amid the global pandemic. African leaders are now calling for debt cancellation to enable them channel their resources to saving lives and salvaging their economies. CNBC Africa spoke to Dr. Andrew Mold, Chief Regional Integration and AfCFTA, Sub-Regional Office for Eastern Africa, UNECA, for more.
Read more
East Africa

Inside Kenya’s proposed changes in pension law

CNBC Africa -
In an effort to boost home ownership, Kenyan workers could soon be allowed to use up to 40 per cent of their retirement savings to buy residential houses in new changes that economic analyst, Reginald Kadzutu helped us explore.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update – 9 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Over 56,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent - with more than 19,100 associated recoveries & 2,100 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update in Africa (10 May 2020, 9am East Africa Time)

APO Africa Press Office -
53 African Union Member States reporting 60,657 cases, 2,223 deaths, and 20,792 recoveries. More information at https://africacdc.org/covid-19/Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) proposes COVID-19 exit strategies to bring African economies back on track

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has released a new report proposing to African nations various coronavirus disease (COVID-19) exit strategies following the imposition of lockdowns that helped suppress the virus but with devastating economic consequences. At least 42 African countries applied partial or full lockdowns in their quest to curtail the pandemic. The ECA estimates that a one-month full lockdown across Africa would cost the continent about 2.5 per cen
Read more

Coronavirus – Cameroon: COVID-19 data update, 10 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoData to date: positive cases: 2579 cases healed: 1465 deceased cases: 114 hospitalized cases: 121 cases under respiratory assistance: 28 Protect us, protect our families and protect others by respecting barrier measures, otherwise STAY AT HOMEDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved