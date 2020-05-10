APO
Coronavirus – Kenya COVID-19 cases rise to 649 Nairobi, Saturday May 9, 2020

By Africa Press Office

Kenya has confirmed 28 new cases of coronavirus rising the number of confirmed cases to 649 in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 28 cases, 24 are Kenyans while 4 are from the neighboring Country Tanzania, the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Rashid Aman said today during the daily press briefing on COVID-19.

The youngest of the cases is 11 years while the oldest is 81 years of age and 17 are males and 11 are females.

He also reported that the government has registered 5 recoveries today bringing the total number of recoveries to 207. “However, we have lost one patient from Mombasa bringing the total of deaths so far to 30,” he noted.

He expressed concern over the rising cases of coronavirus in towns around the border points such as Migori and Kajiado. “I call upon the management of these Counties to ensure that surveillance and screening procedures are adhered to in line with the laid down protocols,” he said.

Ten of the confirmed cases are from Mombasa, 9 are from Nairobi, 4 Migori, 2 Kajiado, and one each from Machakos, Kiambu and Homabay. In Nairobi 3 cases are from Embakasi, 2 from Eastleigh and one each from Kayole, Huruma, South – B and Kawangware. In Mombasa 4 cases are from Mvita, 4 from Nyali and 2 from Likoni.

To respond to the increasing demand for testing of truck drivers, the CAS said that the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the county of Kajiado will build a testing facility in Namanga border point.

He also revealed that the Ministry of Health working with partners has sent a health support team to Mandera County to conduct mass testing on the identified hotspots. “So far a total of 241 samples have been taken and transported to Nairobi for analysis,” he confirmed.

The CAS also announced additional measures to contain the spread of the virus in areas of Eastleigh in Nairobi and old town in Mombasa that are on a partial lockdown.

He said “The government has prohibited hawking within Eastleigh and Old town, gatherings of whatever nature and also ordered closure of malls, markets restaurants and eateries.”

The Government he added has also put on notice supermarkets and malls that are not adhering to measures put in place especially social distancing arguing that they risk closure if they fail to abide by the guidelines.

“We have observed in most urban centres that life has gone back to normal. Supermarkets and malls are fully packed. This behavior is dangerous and can very easily reverse the gains that we have achieved,” he said.

He also revealed that the Ministry of Health is partnering with the Nation Media group and Jays pyrotechnics to celebrate frontline workers and to give encouragement to Kenyans through laser mapping to beam messages of hope, gratitude and encouragement on the façade of Afya house. This will run for a period of four nights beginning tonight.

Dr. Rashid also wished all lupus warriors well as they combat the disease during the commemoration of the lupus awareness day that will be celebrated tomorrow.

The Ministry of Health is working on a program to promote community awareness of the disease even as researchers continue to look for a cure,” he said.

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease whereby the body’s immune system becomes hyperactive and attack normal healthy tissues. Globally the day is celebrated every 10th of May to honor all those battling the disease.

