Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (9 May 2020)

How Ultraviolet Light Could Help Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus

Ultraviolet light is an effective tool that has been in use for decades in hospitals and operating rooms and technological breakthroughs in UV light could become a key tool used to help stop the spread of Covid-19. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Kick-starting SA’s small, medium & large tourism businesses. Join CNBC Africa’s virtual seminar, Tuesday 12th May. Register today…

One in 22 working South Africans are employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the industry? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting #BusinessTomorrow Zoom virtual panel discussion.
Coronavirus

How COVID-19 is shaping the e-commerce sector in Rwanda

Rwanda has restricted movement as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus and the lock-down has significantly accelerated adoption of e-commerce. It is important to have a conversation on how this can be sustained as well as track progress of digital transformation which Rwanda has been championing....
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The #COVID19 Nigeria situation report for 9th May, 2020 has been published.

Our daily #COVID19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria.

Download via: https://bit.ly/3bWXXqp

#TakeResponsibility

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

Beyond Markets

How Africa can build capacity against COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
The African Capacity Building Foundation is the African Union’s specialised agency for capacity development. The Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Emmanuel Nnadozie joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore ways the continent can build capacity to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic....
International News

Why Tesla Is Better Positioned To Survive Than Other Automakers

CNBC -
The coronavirus pandemic has crushed the global economy, and a recession is inevitable in the U.S. as the Federal Reserve warns the second quarter will be much worse than Q1. The auto industry has been hit particularly hard as car sales tank. But her
Beyond Markets

Zenith Bank CEO on how Nigerian banks staying ahead of COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Nigerian tier-1 lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 0.6 per cent rise in first quarter profit-after-tax to 50.5 billion naira. Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how banks in Nigeria are staying ahead in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak....
Closing Bell West Africa

COVID-19: Assessing the impact on Nigerian banks

CNBC Africa -
As Nigeria’s banking industry responds to impact by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayokunle Olbunmi, Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co joins CNBC Africa to assess to what extent current efforts can absorb shocks brought by the pandemic.
