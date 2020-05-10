Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 update: 9 May 2020

Download logoThe Ministry would like to report that today, 375 rapid screening tests and 768 PCR tests were done in the public sector. Additionally, 351 rapid screening tests and 84 PCR tests were done in the private sector giving a total of 726 rapid screening tests and 852 PCR tests done today. One of the PCR tests done in Harare today was positive for COVID-19, whilst all the PCR tests done at the National TB Reference Lab in Bulawayo were negative for COVID-19. More details on the latest cas