Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia 10 May 2020

New cases confirmed today: 57 Benadir: 23 Puntland: 17 Somaliland: 17
Male: 41 Female: 16 Recovery: 8 Death: 3
Total confirmed cases: 1,054 Total recoveries: 118 Total deaths: 51
