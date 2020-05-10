Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 9 420 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (9 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Testing Data
A total of 324 079 COVID-19 tests has been conducted, of which 16 327 are new tests from those reported yesterday.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
Private
160 897
50%
7 302
45%
Public
163 182
50%
9 025
55%
Grand Total
324 079
16 327
Case Data
There are 525 new conﬁrmed COVID-19 cases, with the total number of conﬁrmed cases at 9 420.
Province
New cases
Total cases
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
89
1078
11,4
Free State
1
134
1,4
Gauteng
60
1910
20,3
KwaZulu-Natal
54
1308
13,9
Limpopo
7
51
0,5
Mpumalanga
1
61
0,6
North West
0
41
0,4
Northern Cape
1
28
0,3
Western Cape
312
4 809
51,1
Unknown
0
0
0,0
Total
525
9 420
100
Deaths and Recoveries
Total Deaths: 186
Total Recoveries: 3 983
We are saddened to report 8 new deaths, 7 from the Western Cape and 1 from KwaZulu Natal. We have also been advised that one of the deceased was a nurse at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town. We pay special tribute to this health worker.
We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who looked after these patients.
Issued by: Department of Health
