Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update (10th May 2020)

New – 15 confirmed cases (Reported from: 14 Lusaka, 1 Chilanga); 5 recoveries (Lusaka)
Tests in last 24hrs – 250 (12,841 cumulative)
Cumulative cases – 267
Total recoveries – 117
Total deaths – 7
Active cases – 143
