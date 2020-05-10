APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update: 09 May 2020

By Africa Press Office

The Ministry would like to report that today, 375 rapid screening tests and 768 PCR tests were done in the public sector. Additionally, 351 rapid screening tests and 84 PCR tests were done in the private sector giving a total of 726 rapid screening tests and 852 PCR tests done today. One of the PCR tests done in Harare today was positive for COVID-19, whilst all the PCR tests done at the National TB Reference Lab in Bulawayo were negative for COVID-19. More details on the latest case to be given in tomorrow’s update.

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe now has thirty-six confirmed cases, including nine recoveries and four deaths.

Cumulatively, a total of 10 944 rapid screening tests and 9 593 PCR diagnostic tests have been done to date.

Table 1. Distribution of PCR confirmed coses and their clinical status.

Province

No. of PCR confirmed cases

No. of recovered cases

No. deceased

Matabeleland North

1

1

0

Bulawayo

12

0

1

Harare

15*

4

2

Mashonaland East

5

4

0

Mashonaland West

3

0

1

Total

36

9

4

*Includes latest case

Case #35 reported yesterday is a 50-ycar-old female resident of Harare, with no recent history of travel, or any known contact with a person with respiratory symptoms. She w*s admitted at a private hospital on the 27lh of April 2020 with a history of vomiting, general body weakness and shortness of breath on a background of comorbidities. Follow ing the COVID-19 diagnosis, she has since been transferred to Wilkins Hospital for management under isolation

The Ministry continues to be on HIGHalert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene, always wear a face mask in public places and exercise social distancing.

For assistance, please call the COVID-19 to tollfree hotline number: 2019.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

