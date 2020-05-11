Africa Oil and Power and the African Energy Chamber to Host a Webinar on Opportunities in Uganda’s Oil and Gas Sector

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The webinar will highlight opportunities in Uganda, currently considered as one of Africa’s most promising oil and gas frontiers; Speakers include Hon. Dr. Elly Karuhanga, Chairman of Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, Gilbert Kamuntu, Chief Commercial Officer of the Uganda National Oil Company and Brian Muriuki, Managing Director and Country Chair, Shell Ghana; The webinar is open to the public and will take place on Wednesday, 16:00 EAT on 13 May 2020.

Following Total’s move to acquire Tullow Oil’s stake in the Uganda Lake Albert Project, Africa Oil & Power and the African Energy Chamber are hosting a public webinar on the upcoming opportunities in Uganda and East Africa’s oil and gas industry, as the industry moves forward with the long-awaited deal.

The webinar will take place on May 13, 16:00 EAT.

Hosted under the theme ‘Taking Advantage of Opportunities in Uganda’s Oil & Gas Sector,’ the webinar will highlight the domestic and regional opportunities emanating from the Uganda Lake Albert project, exploration opportunities and associated oil and gas services opportunities including the $3.5 billion East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline project.

Speakers include Hon. Dr. Elly Karuhanga, Chairman of the Uganda Chamber of Mines & Petroleum; Gilbert Kamuntu, Chief Commercial Officer, Uganda National Oil Company; NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber and Brian Muriuki, MD & Country Chair of Shell Ghana.

The webinar will be moderated by Eng. Elizabeth Rogo, Founder and CEO of TSAVO Oilfield Services and President of East Africa for the African Energy Chamber together with Caty Hirst, Director of Programming for Africa Oil & Power.

“We commend H.E. Yoweri Museveni and the Ugandan authorities for showing a lot of pragmatism in closing the deal with Total and Tullow that enabled Total’s takeover of Tullow’s assets in Uganda. It paves the way for FID, brings Uganda closer to first oil, presents opportunities for good paying jobs and most importantly, signals that Uganda is open for business,” said Eng. Elizabeth Rogo, President of East Africa for the African Energy Chamber.

The webinar will also feature initiatives taken by Uganda to attract top talent, modern technology and international investors to its oil and gas sector whilst at the same time adopting common sense and progressive local content regulation.

The World Bank expects Uganda to grow at a rate of over 10 percent per annum from oil production and related activity. This estimation sends the message to investors that there are immense opportunities for comparatively high returns in Uganda’s oil and gas sector, despite the current challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To attend the webinar, register for free here (www.AfricaOilandPower.com/Webinars).

