Cigna Middle East CEO Extends Role to African Markets

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) (www.Cigna.com), a global health services company, has appointed Jerome Droesch as Chief Executive Officer for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, expanding his remit to include all markets across Africa.

In addition, Jerome has been appointed as Senior Executive Officer (SEO) and Chairman of the Cigna Insurance Management Services (CIMS) Board in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). He continues to serve as a Board Member of Cigna’s joint venture operations in India and Turkey.

Jerome has successfully led Cigna’s Middle East business, where he has strengthened the company’s position as an industry leader, achieving growth and stability for Cigna across the region. The expansion of his role will further accelerate Cigna’s growth, creating synergies across the Middle East and Africa markets, enabling the company to offer more accessible and convenient solutions to its customers. The move reinforces Cigna’s commitment to the fast-growing insurance industry in the MEA region.

Jason Sadler, President, Cigna International Markets said, “Jerome is a seasoned leader with extensive experience driving business growth in the health insurance sector. I am excited to continue working closely with him to further strengthen our presence across the MEA region, through a dedicated consumer-centric approach.”

“Africa has always been a key growth market for Cigna and combining both markets makes sense operationally, since a large number of clients and brokers are unifying their MEA activities,” said Jerome. “Over the next few years, we aim to strengthen our product portfolio and focus on delivering service excellence to people and businesses across the MEA region.”

Jerome’s career spans over 28 years in the insurance industry. Prior to joining Cigna, he served as CEO of AXA Partners and was directly involved in insurance businesses in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

About Cigna Middle East & Africa: Cigna Corporation (www.Cigna-ME.com) is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being, and peace of mind. With a heritage of over 200 years, Cigna is committed to its promise of being together all the way in providing healthcare, clinical management and wellness programs to employers, individuals, and governments around the world.

Operating for more than 17 years in the MENA region, Cigna serves the GCC markets and Lebanon through its locally regulated entities. The company delivers both health and wellness services to individuals, employers and government entities in the region.

Cigna has been operating in the African continent for 60 years servicing over 250,000 members. Cigna is servicing corporates through a partnership between Hollard and Cigna. Together; we provide health insurance for local companies looking to insure key resources and multinationals looking to harmonise their health insurance across Africa.

Cigna maintains a global sales capability in 30 countries and jurisdictions, employing over 74,000 people that service more than 165 million customer relationships and more than 1 billion customer touchpoints.

