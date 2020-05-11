APO
Updated:

Cigna Middle East CEO Extends Role to African Markets

By Africa Press Office

News

FinancialReuters -

South Africa’s Vodacom reports 8.9% jump in full-year earnings

South African mobile operator Vodacom Group reported a 8.9% rise in annual earnings on Monday, buoyed by an improved second half performance in its domestic market and the sustained growth of its international businesses.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How the COVID-19 pandemic impacts soft commodities in West Africa

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council says it expects a fall in the export of cocoa beans and cashew nuts this year and projects losses of about $160 million. Edward George, Independent Commodities expert joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on soft commodities in West Africa.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Comercio Partners on Nigeria’s fixed income & Fx outlook

A Treasury Bills Auction, Omo maturity inflows and April Inflation data are some events expected to shape Nigeria's Fixed Income and FX market this week. Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more on what to expect during the week....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) (www.Cigna.com), a global health services company, has appointed Jerome Droesch as Chief Executive Officer for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, expanding his remit to include all markets across Africa.

In addition, Jerome has been appointed as Senior Executive Officer (SEO) and Chairman of the Cigna Insurance Management Services (CIMS) Board in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). He continues to serve as a Board Member of Cigna’s joint venture operations in India and Turkey.

Jerome has successfully led Cigna’s Middle East business, where he has strengthened the company’s position as an industry leader, achieving growth and stability for Cigna across the region. The expansion of his role will further accelerate Cigna’s growth, creating synergies across the Middle East and Africa markets, enabling the company to offer more accessible and convenient solutions to its customers. The move reinforces Cigna’s commitment to the fast-growing insurance industry in the MEA region.

Jason Sadler, President, Cigna International Markets said, “Jerome is a seasoned leader with extensive experience driving business growth in the health insurance sector. I am excited to continue working closely with him to further strengthen our presence across the MEA region, through a dedicated consumer-centric approach.”

“Africa has always been a key growth market for Cigna and combining both markets makes sense operationally, since a large number of clients and brokers are unifying their MEA activities,” said Jerome. “Over the next few years, we aim to strengthen our product portfolio and focus on delivering service excellence to people and businesses across the MEA region.”

Jerome’s career spans over 28 years in the insurance industry. Prior to joining Cigna, he served as CEO of AXA Partners and was directly involved in insurance businesses in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Cigna Corporation.

Media Contact: Anthony Crasto Communications Manager Cigna Insurance Middle East Tel: +971.52.166.3584 Email: [email protected]

About Cigna Middle East & Africa: Cigna Corporation (www.Cigna-ME.com) is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being, and peace of mind. With a heritage of over 200 years, Cigna is committed to its promise of being together all the way in providing healthcare, clinical management and wellness programs to employers, individuals, and governments around the world.

Operating for more than 17 years in the MENA region, Cigna serves the GCC markets and Lebanon through its locally regulated entities. The company delivers both health and wellness services to individuals, employers and government entities in the region.

Cigna has been operating in the African continent for 60 years servicing over 250,000 members. Cigna is servicing corporates through a partnership between Hollard and Cigna. Together; we provide health insurance for local companies looking to insure key resources and multinationals looking to harmonise their health insurance across Africa.

Cigna maintains a global sales capability in 30 countries and jurisdictions, employing over 74,000 people that service more than 165 million customer relationships and more than 1 billion customer touchpoints.

To learn more about Cigna Insurance Middle East, visit www.Cigna-ME.com

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Sudan: The High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 Pandemic 10 May 2020
Next articleForex Trading versus Stock Trading – A Beginner’s Guide
- Advertisement -
Videos

Comercio Partners on Nigeria’s fixed income & Fx outlook

CNBC Africa -
A Treasury Bills Auction, Omo maturity inflows and April Inflation data are some events expected to shape Nigeria's Fixed Income and FX market this week. Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more on what to expect during the week....
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is impacting Nigeria’s working population

CNBC Africa -
The International Labour Organisation says people employed in the informal economy representing nearly half of the global workforce could see their livelihoods impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and some hard-hit sectors risk serious disruption. Timothy Olawale, Director of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the pandemic is impacting the world of work in Nigeria.
Read more
Videos

How Africa’s garments sector can benefit from the supply chain disruptions during Covid-19

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 has disrupted various supply chains with global travel and movement of goods halted in some places. This has affected industries such as Ndemezo the garments but could this be an opportunity for Africa's garments sector? CNBC Africa spoke to Dennis, Deputy Managing Director of C&D Group Pink Mango for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How to get the informal sector back on its feet

CNBC Africa -
The informal sector has been the worst hit as a result of the enforced lockdowns and curfew across various members of the East African Community as a result of COVID-19.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) on state of readiness for Coronavirus COVID-19 distress grant applications

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSystems for the special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant announced by President Ramaphosa recently have passed the final stage of development. The social development portfolio comprising the Department of Social Development (DSD), National Development Agency (NDA) and SASSA is pleased to announce its readiness for implementation. Minister Zulu will launch the opening of the application process on Monday, 11 May 2020. The criteria for application is set to be gazetted late
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 10015 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (10 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 10 015. Case Data: Province Total Confirmed Cases Eastern Cape 1218 Free State 135 Gauteng 1952 KwaZulu-Natal 1353 Limpopo 54 Mpumalanga 61 North West 45 Northern Cape 2
Read more

Coronavirus – Cameroon: Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) Supports Cameroon’s Fight against COVID19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoVarious medical supplies and equipment provided to combat COVID-19 were delivered to Cameroon’s Ministry of Public Health at a ceremony attended by the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Yaoundé Ayşe Saraç. Stating that Cameroon is one of the African countries that has been affected the most by the COVID-19 outbreak, Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda said, “We consider Turkey as our strategic partner. This assistance p
Read more

Coronavirus – Djibouti: Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) Provides Food Aid to 1,000 Families in Djibouti

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting the entire world since the beginning of 2020. The rapid spread of the disease in Djibouti in the past weeks and the tightening of the general isolation measures that have been in place across the country since March 25 have led to an economic recession in the entire country, especially in the capital, Djibouti City. To support the fight against the economic crisis that has arisen as a result of the measures taken by the Government of Djibo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved