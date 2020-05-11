APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) makes gains in the fight against Desert Locusts in East Africa and Yemen but threat of a food security crisis remains

By Africa Press Office

News

FinancialReuters -

South Africa’s Vodacom reports 8.9% jump in full-year earnings

South African mobile operator Vodacom Group reported a 8.9% rise in annual earnings on Monday, buoyed by an improved second half performance in its domestic market and the sustained growth of its international businesses.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How the COVID-19 pandemic impacts soft commodities in West Africa

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council says it expects a fall in the export of cocoa beans and cashew nuts this year and projects losses of about $160 million. Edward George, Independent Commodities expert joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on soft commodities in West Africa.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Comercio Partners on Nigeria’s fixed income & Fx outlook

A Treasury Bills Auction, Omo maturity inflows and April Inflation data are some events expected to shape Nigeria's Fixed Income and FX market this week. Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more on what to expect during the week....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Heavy rains favour reproduction, second wave of locusts expected during upcoming harvest.

The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu, said today that significant gains had been made in the fight against the desert locust upsurge in East Africa and Yemen. He stressed, however, that more needs to be done to prevent a food security crisis, as the ongoing rainy season not only provides livelihoods for farmers and pastoralists but also favourable conditions for locusts to breed. 

Releasing FAO's progress report on the locust control campaign in East Africa and Yemen, the Director-General noted that the UN agency had continued its surveillance and control operations despite constraints resulting from COVID-19 and other challenges.

Preliminary estimates from the UN agency indicate that 720, 000 tonnes of cereal, enough to feed five million people a year, have been saved in ten countries by preventing the spread of Desert Locusts and damage to many more hectares. An additional 350 000 pastoral households have been spared from distress.

“Our gains have been significant; but the battle is long and is not yet over,” Qu said. “More people are at risk of losing their livelihoods and worsening food security in the coming months.”

While swathes of treated land are now relatively free from the voracious pest, the first wave of swarms has reproduced and a second wave of locusts will transition from juveniles to the young adult stage in June, taking flight at a critical time when many farmers in East Africa prepare to harvest their crops.

The Desert Locust is considered the most destructive migratory pest in the world and a single swarm covering one square kilometre can contain up to 80 million locusts. FAO's Desert Locust appeal, launched in January, now covers ten countries – Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania and Yemen.

The current upsurge is particularly alarming in the broader Eastern Africa region, with recently released forecasts from the Global Report on Food Crises indicating that over 25 million people will face acute food insecurity in the region in the second half of 2020. In Yemen, where locusts have been reproducing in hard-to-access inland areas, an additional 17 million people are acutely food insecure. But those estimates were made before the impact of COVID-19 in a region of acute food insecurity.

“We can and must protect vulnerable people from the impact of multiple crises: conflicts, climate extremes, desert locusts and COVID-19, which threaten to cause a further dramatic deterioration in their food security,” Qu said. “To do this, we need to intensify our efforts further and focus not just on controls but on supporting the livelihoods of farmers and pastoralists so they can get through this.”

Since FAO launched its desert locust response in January, its appeal has been $130 million funded, the report said. However, funding has concentrated on locust control activities and much more backing for livelihoods support activities is needed.

Qu thanked political leaders in the affected countries for their efforts in mobilizing staff and resources and working closely with FAO to design, monitor and implement control operations.

While locust control and surveillance operations are led by national governments, FAO is providing critical support in the form of pesticides, bio-pesticides, equipment, aircraft and training.

So far this year, more 365,000 hectares have been controlled in the ten countries covered by the FAO appeal.

While governments keep expanding their efforts to control the current upsurge with FAO's support, conditions remain very favourable for locust reproduction and will require sustained and geographically expanded efforts. The revised version of the appeal to be launched in the coming weeks is expected to also seek resources for the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan, which are also dealing with locust infestations and for scaling up preparedness efforts in the Sahel region which might also be affected.

Desert locust monitoring, forecasting and control are at the heart of FAO's mandate. Its Desert Locust Information Service has been in operation for nearly 50 years. FAO's well-established field presence, ability to link up authorities from different countries, and expertise in desert locust management and forecasting, make it a key player in responding to upsurges like that currently affecting East Africa and the Red Sea area. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 11 May 2020
Next articleCoronavirus – Kenya: Country records high recoveries from COVID-19 Nairobi, Sunday May 10, 2020
- Advertisement -
Videos

Comercio Partners on Nigeria’s fixed income & Fx outlook

CNBC Africa -
A Treasury Bills Auction, Omo maturity inflows and April Inflation data are some events expected to shape Nigeria's Fixed Income and FX market this week. Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more on what to expect during the week....
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is impacting Nigeria’s working population

CNBC Africa -
The International Labour Organisation says people employed in the informal economy representing nearly half of the global workforce could see their livelihoods impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and some hard-hit sectors risk serious disruption. Timothy Olawale, Director of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the pandemic is impacting the world of work in Nigeria.
Read more
Videos

How Africa’s garments sector can benefit from the supply chain disruptions during Covid-19

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 has disrupted various supply chains with global travel and movement of goods halted in some places. This has affected industries such as Ndemezo the garments but could this be an opportunity for Africa's garments sector? CNBC Africa spoke to Dennis, Deputy Managing Director of C&D Group Pink Mango for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How to get the informal sector back on its feet

CNBC Africa -
The informal sector has been the worst hit as a result of the enforced lockdowns and curfew across various members of the East African Community as a result of COVID-19.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) on state of readiness for Coronavirus COVID-19 distress grant applications

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSystems for the special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant announced by President Ramaphosa recently have passed the final stage of development. The social development portfolio comprising the Department of Social Development (DSD), National Development Agency (NDA) and SASSA is pleased to announce its readiness for implementation. Minister Zulu will launch the opening of the application process on Monday, 11 May 2020. The criteria for application is set to be gazetted late
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 10015 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (10 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 10 015. Case Data: Province Total Confirmed Cases Eastern Cape 1218 Free State 135 Gauteng 1952 KwaZulu-Natal 1353 Limpopo 54 Mpumalanga 61 North West 45 Northern Cape 2
Read more

Coronavirus – Cameroon: Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) Supports Cameroon’s Fight against COVID19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoVarious medical supplies and equipment provided to combat COVID-19 were delivered to Cameroon’s Ministry of Public Health at a ceremony attended by the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Yaoundé Ayşe Saraç. Stating that Cameroon is one of the African countries that has been affected the most by the COVID-19 outbreak, Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda said, “We consider Turkey as our strategic partner. This assistance p
Read more

Coronavirus – Djibouti: Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) Provides Food Aid to 1,000 Families in Djibouti

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting the entire world since the beginning of 2020. The rapid spread of the disease in Djibouti in the past weeks and the tightening of the general isolation measures that have been in place across the country since March 25 have led to an economic recession in the entire country, especially in the capital, Djibouti City. To support the fight against the economic crisis that has arisen as a result of the measures taken by the Government of Djibo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved