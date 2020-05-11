APO
Coronavirus – Africa/Middle East: UNHCR urges sustained support to protect world’s forcibly displaced from “devastating” impact of coronavirus

By Africa Press Office

COVID19: How we can manage business to save lives and the economy – opinion.

By Miyelani Mkhabela Covid19 an unprecedented humanitarian challenge for all countries. Weeks of South Africa...
The cost of COVID-19 on high end tourism

High end luxury tourism players have not been spared the effects of COVID-19 either with many still unsure what next, CNBC Africa spoke to Bonita Mutoni, Sales and Marketing Manager, One And Only Nyungwe on how best players like them are handling the fallout from the crisis.
How the Commonwealth is tackling COVID-19 pandemic

With a combined population of about 2.4 billion people across the world, 54 member countries make up the Commonwealth of Nations. 19 of the Commonwealth member states are African countries. Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore how the Commonwealth is responding to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic across its member states....
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is seeking US$745 million as it races to prepare for and prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 among refugees and other displaced populations around the globe. This is UNHCR’s portion of the revised UN Global Humanitarian Response Plan appealing for US$6.7 billion, launched last Thursday. Based on the latest assessments of global needs to curb the impact of the pandemic among forcibly displaced, it is an upward revision of the initial US$255 million sought in the earlier appeal for UNHCR on 25 March.

With coronavirus now present in every country, including those that host large refugee and displaced populations, the world’s 71 million refugees and forcibly displaced people are among the most exposed and vulnerable to the threat of the virus. While no outbreaks have so far been reported in large refugee and IDP settlements, UNHCR is rapidly responding in 134 refugee-hosting countries that are reporting local transmission. “The pandemic is inflicting deep wounds across the world, particularly for women and the elderly. For people who fled wars and persecution, the impact on their mostly hand-to-mouth existence and on their hosts has been devastating,” said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. “Together with our NGO partners, the UN is determined to stay the course and deliver for people forced to flee and their hosts, to ensure their inclusion in public health responses and access to social safety nets.” As of today, the coronavirus has infected more than four million people globally, and claimed nearly 280,000 lives. As the disease is not expected to peak in the world’s poorest countries for another three to six months, UNHCR teams around the world are preparing fast – and bracing for the worst. The evidence of deep and hard-hitting economic impact of the crisis on refugees is overwhelming. Across the Middle East and Africa, hundreds of thousands of refugees have asked for urgent financial assistance to cover their daily existential needs since lockdowns and other public health measures came into force in many countries in March. In Lebanon, which was facing an economic downturn even before the pandemic, over half of the refugees surveyed by UNHCR in late April reported having lost livelihoods such as daily labour. Among the refugees consulted, 70 per cent reported that they had to skip meals. The impact on refugee women is profound, with almost all who were working saying they had seen their income source disrupted. UNHCR is worried that the loss of daily wages and livelihoods can result in psycho-social hardship. In Jordan, partners report a significant rise in mental health and psycho-social consultations since March. Groups at a particular risk of poverty and exploitation include female heads of households, unaccompanied and separated children, older people and LGBTI people. Their situation can be improved through emergency assistance, notably through emergency cash grants. Thanks to prompt and generous contributions from government and private supporters, UNHCR quickly ramped up its coronavirus response. In a matter of weeks, UNHCR procured and delivered to field operations more than 6.4 million face masks, 850,000 gowns, 3,600 oxygen concentrators, 640 ventilators, over 1,600 housing units and 50 hospital tents. In addition, six tonnes of personal protection equipment (PPE) and medical supplies have been airlifted and US$30 million COVID-19 related cash assistance has been distributed in 65 countries. The funds will help UNHCR further strengthen national health and sanitation systems through increased provision of personal protective equipment, medicine, soap and other hygiene supplies. UNHCR is also working to: ramp up cash assistance for the most vulnerable refugee families experiencing economic shocks; improve shelters in crowded settlements to prevent human-to-human transmission; and provide multiple months’ supplies of aid and sanitation items during distributions that maintain physical distancing recommendations. Funds will also ensure UNHCR can scale up its protection and assistance, including child protection and sexual and gender-based violence services. UNHCR is urgently adapting life-saving protection programmes for survivors of violence and advocating to ensure that health, psycho-social support and safety services are designated as essential and remain accessible to refugees and the forcibly displaced. Over eighty per cent of the world’s refugees and nearly all of the world’s internally displaced people are hosted in low- to middle-income countries, some of them hit hard by conflict, hunger, poverty and disease. Many of the forcibly displaced are in camps or densely populated urban areas, often living in inadequate conditions with limited, fragile public health, sanitation facilities and social protection systems. Consequently, UNHCR is prioritizing preparedness and prevention measures to curb the threat of the pandemic. These are critical measures for avoiding a higher fatality rate among refugees and displaced populations due to often overcrowded living conditions and limited health and water and sanitation infrastructure. The funds requested within UNHCR’s revised COVID-19 appeal are to cover UNHCR’s budgetary needs to respond to coronavirus until the end of the year. UNHCR is grateful to those donors who have already contributed vital funding. Early support from the United States of America, Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, Denmark, Canada, Ireland, Sony Corporation, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Australia, as well as from individual private donors from across the world, allowed us to scale up activities globally.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

JSE unveils relief measures for business in distress

With several JSE listed companies from Comair to Phumelela going into business rescue, Africa’s largest bourse has announced relief measures to businesses that are affected by the pandemic and in financial distress. Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Life Healthcare CEO on H1 results & COVID-19 impact on business

Life Healthcare has scrapped its interim dividend to preserve cash and warned of tough trading conditions due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business operations. The private hospital group expects a more than 20 per cent drop in earnings per share for its year ending September results, due to less hospital admissions during the outbreak and supply disruptions that have increased operational costs. Adam Pyle, CEO, Life Healthcare Group South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why business is calling for urgent end to SA’s lock-down

The chorus is growing among business and investors to reopen the economy at an accelerated rate as they fear the economic hardship inflicted by lock-down on South Africans will cost more lives than it can save. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Andrew Lapping, Chief Investment Officer at Allan Gray and Ryan Ravens, CEO of Accelerate Cape Town....
Op-Ed: South African businesses call for urgent end to lockdown

Op-Ed: South African businesses call for urgent end to lockdown
