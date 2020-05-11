APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: UN Women delivers lifeline support to women’s and grassroots organizations for COVID-19 response

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID19: How we can manage business to save lives and the economy – opinion.

By Miyelani Mkhabela Covid19 an unprecedented humanitarian challenge for all countries. Weeks of South Africa...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

The cost of COVID-19 on high end tourism

High end luxury tourism players have not been spared the effects of COVID-19 either with many still unsure what next, CNBC Africa spoke to Bonita Mutoni, Sales and Marketing Manager, One And Only Nyungwe on how best players like them are handling the fallout from the crisis.
Read more
Beyond MarketsCNBC Africa -

How the Commonwealth is tackling COVID-19 pandemic

With a combined population of about 2.4 billion people across the world, 54 member countries make up the Commonwealth of Nations. 19 of the Commonwealth member states are African countries. Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore how the Commonwealth is responding to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic across its member states....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

In addition to the dramatic health crisis, the COVID-19 global pandemic has presented grave new threats to the critical work and very existence of local civil society organizations working on the front lines of crises, making the need to mobilize support for their efforts more urgent than ever before.

Women’s organizations and activists are already on the front lines of COVID-19 response and should be an integral part of COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. Recognizing the imperative that these organizations are appropriately funded, UN Women announced its support to the critical work of grassroots women’s organizations through two  innovative financing initiatives, the Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund (WPHF), to which UN Women provides board leadership and secretariat support, and the UN Trust Fund to End Violence against Women (UNTF EVAW). “From the start of this emergency, UN Women has been in close touch with grantees, civil society organizations and activists around the world to identify measures to mitigate the pandemic’s dire impact. These organizations make an extraordinary contribution to society, from response to widespread violence against women to the specific challenges that women and girls face in conflict settings. We must sustain them and meet their critical needs in these unprecedented times,” said UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. In partnership with the European Union and the Spotlight Initiative, the UNTF EVAW will allocate an additional USD 9 million to up to 44 civil society existing grantees in Sub-Saharan Africa to continue their essential work. The financial assistance will primarily focus on institutional strengthening, risk mitigation and survivor recovery in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the alarming high rates of increasing violence against women and girls. The new WPHF COVID-19 Emergency Response window will support civil society organizations with vital institutional and programmatic financing in 25 WPHF eligible countries facing conflict and crises in four regions across the globe. With over 5,000 funding proposals already submitted by local women’s organizations worldwide, this new instrument will drive urgently-needed new resources to grassroots women activists working to counter COVID-19 in their crises-affected communities. These additional funds are a recognition of the critical work of grassroots women’s organizations and activists around the world, and their key contribution to respond to the new challenges presented by COVID-19, leaving no one behind.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Women.

Previous articleHow the Commonwealth is tackling COVID-19 pandemic
Next articleThe cost of COVID-19 on high end tourism
- Advertisement -
Videos

JSE unveils relief measures for business in distress

CNBC Africa -
With several JSE listed companies from Comair to Phumelela going into business rescue, Africa’s largest bourse has announced relief measures to businesses that are affected by the pandemic and in financial distress. Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Life Healthcare CEO on H1 results & COVID-19 impact on business

CNBC Africa -
Life Healthcare has scrapped its interim dividend to preserve cash and warned of tough trading conditions due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business operations. The private hospital group expects a more than 20 per cent drop in earnings per share for its year ending September results, due to less hospital admissions during the outbreak and supply disruptions that have increased operational costs. Adam Pyle, CEO, Life Healthcare Group South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Why business is calling for urgent end to SA’s lock-down

CNBC Africa -
The chorus is growing among business and investors to reopen the economy at an accelerated rate as they fear the economic hardship inflicted by lock-down on South Africans will cost more lives than it can save. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Andrew Lapping, Chief Investment Officer at Allan Gray and Ryan Ravens, CEO of Accelerate Cape Town....
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: South African businesses call for urgent end to lockdown

Contributor -
Op-Ed: South African businesses call for urgent end to lockdown
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 10652

APO Africa Press Office -
Update: The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA is 10652. Regrettably, we report 12 new #COVID19 related deaths. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. We are however encouraged by the number of recoveries. Staying home saves lives. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Egypt: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approves US$ 2.772 Billion in Emergency Support to Egypt to address the COVID-19 Pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Executive Board of the IMF approved Egypt’s request for emergency financial assistance of US$ 2.772 billion to meet the urgent balance of payments needs stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic; the pandemic and global shock pose an immediate and severe economic disruption that could negatively impact Egypt’s hard-won macroeconomic stability if not addressed; the RFI will help alleviate pressing financing needs, including for health, social protection, and
Read more

Coronavirus – Mauritania: Training for 90 health workers on managing COVID-19 cases and also keeping themselves safe and protected

APO Africa Press Office -
Today in Mauritania, World Health Organization (WHO) trains over 90 health workers on managing #COVID19 cases while also keeping themselves safe and protected from infection. These health workers will be deployed across the country to support the national response.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (64,214) deaths (2,293), and recoveries (22,243)

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (64,214) deaths (2,293), and recoveries (22,243) by region: Central (5,718 cases; 214 deaths; 1,850 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,579; 114; 1,465), Central African Republic (179; 0; 12), Chad (322; 31; 53), Congo (287; 10; 45), DRC (1,024; 41; 141), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon (661; 8; 110), Sao Tome & Principe (208; 5; 4). Eastern (6,263; 195; 2,311): Comoros (11; 1; 0), Djibouti (1,210; 3; 847), Eritrea (39
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved