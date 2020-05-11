Coronavirus – Botswana: Permanent Secretary of The Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation to address a Press Conference on he Easing of the Covid-19 Lockdown Restrictions

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation (MIAC), wishes to inform that the Permanent Secretary, Mn. Gaeimelwe Goitsemang, sill today, 110 May 2020, address a press conference on BTV at 15:00hrs.

The objective of this press conference is to provide an update on the easing of the lockdown restrictions in the foreign relations sector. As the country transitions through the different phases of the lockdown, the Ministry saw it pertinent to provide stakeholders and the public at large, with information on the Ministry's services during this period.

Members of the public are invited to watch the Permanent Secretary's address on BTV and other media platforms.

