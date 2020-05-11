Coronavirus – Cameroon: Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) Supports Cameroon’s Fight against COVID19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Various medical supplies and equipment provided to combat COVID-19 were delivered to Cameroon’s Ministry of Public Health at a ceremony attended by the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Yaoundé Ayşe Saraç.

Stating that Cameroon is one of the African countries that has been affected the most by the COVID-19 outbreak, Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda said, “We consider Turkey as our strategic partner. This assistance provided in such a difficult time means a lot to us.”

In her speech, the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Yaoundé Ayşe Saraç offered her condolences for those who died from COVID-19 and expressed her hope that all patients would recover rapidly. Saraç also said that TİKA has been implementing international cooperation projects in Cameroon since 2014 in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Stressing that the necessary hygiene and social distancing measures were taken against the outbreak, TİKA’s Yaoundé Program Coordinator Mehmet Yazgan stated that TİKA has been implementing projects in many countries around the world to combat COVID-19. Yazgan said, “We are extremely glad to be there for our Cameroonian brothers and sisters during these difficult times and support them. As TİKA, we will continue to develop projects in Cameroon in the fields of education, agriculture, vocational training, and especially healthcare.”

