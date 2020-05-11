APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Djibouti: Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) Provides Food Aid to 1,000 Families in Djibouti

By Africa Press Office

News

FinancialReuters -

South Africa’s Vodacom reports 8.9% jump in full-year earnings

South African mobile operator Vodacom Group reported a 8.9% rise in annual earnings on Monday, buoyed by an improved second half performance in its domestic market and the sustained growth of its international businesses.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How the COVID-19 pandemic impacts soft commodities in West Africa

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council says it expects a fall in the export of cocoa beans and cashew nuts this year and projects losses of about $160 million. Edward George, Independent Commodities expert joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on soft commodities in West Africa.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Comercio Partners on Nigeria’s fixed income & Fx outlook

A Treasury Bills Auction, Omo maturity inflows and April Inflation data are some events expected to shape Nigeria's Fixed Income and FX market this week. Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more on what to expect during the week....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting the entire world since the beginning of 2020. The rapid spread of the disease in Djibouti in the past weeks and the tightening of the general isolation measures that have been in place across the country since March 25 have led to an economic recession in the entire country, especially in the capital, Djibouti City.

To support the fight against the economic crisis that has arisen as a result of the measures taken by the Government of Djibouti against the coronavirus outbreak, TİKA has started to distribute food aid in cooperation with Djibouti’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarity. Since the mass distribution of food is not possible due to the strict isolation measures taken against the outbreak across the country, the food aid will be distributed to the families in need with the coupons to be provided by TİKA and Djibouti’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarity.

As part of the food aid, 1,000 food parcels containing rice, sugar, flour, date palms, sunflower oil, and milk powder were delivered to Minister of Social Affairs and Solidarity Mouna Osman Aden by the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Djibouti S. Levent Şahinkaya and TİKA’s Djibouti Program Coordinator Kutluhan Yücel at Djibouti’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarity.

“This support will increase the endurance of people”

Minister Mouna Osman Aden said, “We would like to thank TİKA for their meaningful support during this crisis that we are going through. This health crisis especially threatens the weakest. In this case, it is essential to support impoverished people. This praiseworthy support will have a positive effect on isolated families and increase the endurance of people.”

The Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Djibouti S. Levent Şahinkaya stated that Djibouti has been one of the countries that responded the fastest to the COVID-19 outbreak and that it took isolation measures immediately. He added that TİKA’s assistance would be very helpful for families who had difficulties before Ramadan. He officially delivered TİKA’s food aid and distribution coupons on behalf of the Republic of Turkey.

TİKA’s Djibouti Program Coordinator Kutluhan Yücel noted that the preparation phase of the project was completed with the joint efforts of TİKA and the teams of the Ministry, TİKA’s project partner, during this crisis. Yücel said, “Now, the implementation phase will begin. The traditional food aid provided each year on the eve of Ramadan has a special meaning this year. This aid will provide great support to families who have difficulties due to the measures taken against the outbreak.”

On the day the food parcels were delivered to the Ministry, they started to be distributed to the families in need who were selected from the database under the supervision of the officials of TİKA and the Ministry.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Previous articleHow the COVID-19 pandemic impacts soft commodities in West Africa
Next articleCoronavirus – Cameroon: Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) Supports Cameroon’s Fight against COVID19
- Advertisement -
Videos

Comercio Partners on Nigeria’s fixed income & Fx outlook

CNBC Africa -
A Treasury Bills Auction, Omo maturity inflows and April Inflation data are some events expected to shape Nigeria's Fixed Income and FX market this week. Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more on what to expect during the week....
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is impacting Nigeria’s working population

CNBC Africa -
The International Labour Organisation says people employed in the informal economy representing nearly half of the global workforce could see their livelihoods impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and some hard-hit sectors risk serious disruption. Timothy Olawale, Director of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the pandemic is impacting the world of work in Nigeria.
Read more
Videos

How Africa’s garments sector can benefit from the supply chain disruptions during Covid-19

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 has disrupted various supply chains with global travel and movement of goods halted in some places. This has affected industries such as Ndemezo the garments but could this be an opportunity for Africa's garments sector? CNBC Africa spoke to Dennis, Deputy Managing Director of C&D Group Pink Mango for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How to get the informal sector back on its feet

CNBC Africa -
The informal sector has been the worst hit as a result of the enforced lockdowns and curfew across various members of the East African Community as a result of COVID-19.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) on state of readiness for Coronavirus COVID-19 distress grant applications

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSystems for the special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant announced by President Ramaphosa recently have passed the final stage of development. The social development portfolio comprising the Department of Social Development (DSD), National Development Agency (NDA) and SASSA is pleased to announce its readiness for implementation. Minister Zulu will launch the opening of the application process on Monday, 11 May 2020. The criteria for application is set to be gazetted late
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 10015 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (10 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 10 015. Case Data: Province Total Confirmed Cases Eastern Cape 1218 Free State 135 Gauteng 1952 KwaZulu-Natal 1353 Limpopo 54 Mpumalanga 61 North West 45 Northern Cape 2
Read more

Coronavirus – Cameroon: Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) Supports Cameroon’s Fight against COVID19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoVarious medical supplies and equipment provided to combat COVID-19 were delivered to Cameroon’s Ministry of Public Health at a ceremony attended by the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Yaoundé Ayşe Saraç. Stating that Cameroon is one of the African countries that has been affected the most by the COVID-19 outbreak, Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda said, “We consider Turkey as our strategic partner. This assistance p
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID19 ECOWAS Daily Update for May 10, 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID19 ECOWAS Daily Update for May 10, 2020 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved