Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 11 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 1764; of these eleven (11) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Two-Hundred-Fifty (250). All of the cases confirmed positive are Ethiopians of which 10 are male and 1 is female and their age ranges from 18 – 38 years old. Among the cases 5 of them identified are from Addis Ababa, 2 from Tigray region (Tigray Quarantine Center), 3 from Afar region (Afar Quarantine Center) and 1 are from Oromia region (Adama Isolation Center)

The travel history from abroad and contact with confirmed cases of today's cases are presented below;

Potential Exposure

Number of Cases

Travel history from abroad

5

Contact with confirmed cases

6

Cases with no contact with confirmed cases and travel history

0

Total

11

• On today's report, the two cases included from Tigray Region are those reported by the region yesterday.

The tests were conducted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Armauer Hanssen Research Institute, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Tigray Public Health Institute, Amhara Public Health Institute (Bahir Dar), Afar Regional Laboratory, Addis Ababa PHREM Laboratory, Haramaya University Laboratory and Jigjiga University Laboratory.

Furthermore, six (6) people from Addis Ababa recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries one-hundred-five (105).

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

36,624

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

1764

Number of Confirmed cases within 24 hours

11

Total patients of COVID-19 in treatment

centers

138

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly Recovered

6

Total Recovered

105

Total Deaths

5

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

250

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, we should limit our movement and cover our mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when going outdoors, avoid mass gatherings, wash our hands with water and soap and maintain physical distancing.

For more information or to report if any person had contact with confirmed COVID-19 please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796 and regional toll free lines, or use our email:[email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.