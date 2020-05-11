Coronavirus – Mauritania: Training for 90 health workers on managing COVID-19 cases and also keeping themselves safe and protected

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today in Mauritania, World Health Organization (WHO) trains over 90 health workers on managing #COVID19 cases while also keeping themselves safe and protected from infection. These health workers will be deployed across the country to support the national response.

