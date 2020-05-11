Coronavirus – Nigeria: 248 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
248 new cases of COVID-19;
81-Lagos 35-Jigawa 26-Borno 26-Kano 20-Bauchi 13-FCT 12-Edo 10-Sokoto 7-Zamfara 4-Kwara 4-Kebbi 2-Gombe 2-Taraba 2-Ogun 2-Ekiti 1-Osun 1-Bayelsa
4399 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 778
Deaths: 143
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)