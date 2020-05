Coronavirus – Nigeria: A breakdown of cases by state

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The NCDC remains committed to providing valid and accurate data. A breakdown of cases by state

States Affected

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)

No. of Cases (on admission)

No. Discharged

No. of Deaths

Lagos

1,845

1,343

469

33

Kano

602

528

48

26

FCT

356

297

53

6

Borno

185

157

12

16

Bauchi

181

174

6

1

Katsina

156

130

16

10

Jigawa

118

116

0

2

Ogun

117

84

28

5

Gombe

112

96

15

1

Sokoto

106

81

13

12

Kaduna

98

81

14

3

Edo

79

62

13

4

Zamfara

72

69

0

3

Oyo

64

47

15

2

Osun

39

5

30

4

Kwara

34

24

9

1

Nasarawa

25

23

0

2

Kebbi

24

20

1

3

Rivers

21

15

4

2

Plateau

19

18

1

0

Akwa Ibom

17

5

10

2

Delta

17

11

3

3

Adamawa

17

17

0

0

Ekiti

15

10

4

1

Ondo

15

9

6

0

Taraba

15

14

1

0

Yobe

13

12

0

1

Enugu

10

8

2

0

Ebonyi

7

7

0

0

Niger

6

4

2

0

Bayelsa

6

6

0

0

Imo

3

2

1

0

Benue

2

2

0

0

Abia

2

1

1

0

Anambra

1

0

1

0

