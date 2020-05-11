APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (10 May 2020)

By Africa Press Office

Covid-19 takes a dig at DRC mining plans

The Democratic Republic of Congo Mining Week was slated to be held in June; now because of the global pandemic, the date has been postponed to a hopeful October 7th, 2020.
COVID-19: Lack of freight holds back Kenya’s flower industry

Kenya’s flower industry is now facing another setback amid the COVID-19 outbreak; lack of freight, even as demand begins to grow steadily. According report by the Kenya Flower Council, demand for cut flowers in the international market has begun to rise, with export demands hitting 3,500 tons per week. However, the available freight capacity cannot accommodate the rise in volume demand, seeing that it stands at only 1,300 tons for all commodities; flowers, vegetables, and fish. Alex Owiti, Communication Consultant, Horticulture Industry in East Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
These are the COVID-19 relief measures Rwanda’s government is offering to SMEs

The government of Rwanda has set up a $100 million COVID-19 relief fund so as to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic on Rwanda's economy. CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Rwanda's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana for more.
Content provided by APO Group.

The #COVID19 Nigeria situation report for 10th May, 2020 has been published.

Our daily #COVID19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria.

Download via: https://bit.ly/3bWXXqp

#TakeResponsibility

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

NSE All-Share Index up over 4% in 1st week of May

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s equities market has kicked off the month of May on a positive note as the All-Share Index gained 4 per cent. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect from the market this week is Rotimi Fakayejo, Stockbroker and Capital Market Analyst....
South Africa’s Vodacom reports 8.9% jump in full-year earnings

Reuters -
South African mobile operator Vodacom Group reported a 8.9% rise in annual earnings on Monday, buoyed by an improved second half performance in its domestic market and the sustained growth of its international businesses.
Coronavirus – Africa: The cost of inaction – COVID-19-related service disruptions could cause hundreds of thousands of extra deaths from HIV

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoA modelling group convened by the World Health Organization and UNAIDS has estimated that if efforts are not made to mitigate and overcome interruptions in health services and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic, a six-month disruption of antiretroviral therapy could lead to more than 500 000 extra deaths from AIDS-related illnesses, including from tuberculosis, in sub-Saharan Africa in 2020–2021. In 2018, an estimated 470 000 people died of AIDS-related deaths in the region
Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates 11 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New case(s): 31 Confirmed cases: 338 At Isolation Centres: 247 Recovered: 72 Deaths: 19 In quarantine: 2,067 Out of quarantine: 2,174 Gender Confirmed Female – 158 Male - 180 Places Confirmed cases by district Bo 11 Bonthe 12 Bombali 8 Falaba 2 Kailahun 0 Kambia 0 Kono
Coronavirus – Kenya: 19 out of 49 counties have reported positve cases

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSo far 19 out of 49 counties have reported positve cases. Contact tracing of positive cases is ongoing as well as targeted testing in high risk areas.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Coronavirus – Kenya: 841 samples tested out of which 28 people tested positive for coronavirus

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn the last 24 hours we have tested 841 samples, out of which twenty eight (28) people tested positive for corona virus. This brings the total number of those who have tested positive to 700.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
