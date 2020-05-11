Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates 11 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New case(s): 31
Confirmed cases: 338
At Isolation Centres: 247
Recovered: 72
Deaths: 19
In quarantine: 2,067
Out of quarantine: 2,174
Gender Confirmed
Female – 158 Male – 180
Places
Confirmed cases by district
Bo
11
Bonthe
12
Bombali
8
Falaba
2
Kailahun
0
Kambia
0
Kono
0
Kenema
10
Koinadugu
2
Moyamba
0
Portloko
8
Pujehun
0
Tonkolili
4
Western Rural
36
Western Urban
245
Total
338
