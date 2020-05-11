Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia 11 May 2020

Download logoA labour centre where one of the employees of the Department of Employment and Labour tested positive for COVID-19 has been closed. This is to allow for all the workers who may have been in contact with the affected employee to be tested, monitored and for the offices to be deep cleaned and disinfected. The said employee did not interact with the members of the public. According to the Director General of the Department, Thobile Lamati, the employee who works at the Compensation