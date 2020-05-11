Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia 11 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 35 Benadir: 24 Puntland: 8 Somaliland: 3
Male: 25 Female: 10 Recovery: 3 Death: 1
Total confirmed cases: 1,089 Total recoveries: 121 Total deaths: 52
