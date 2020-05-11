Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 10652

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Update: The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA is 10652. Regrettably, we report 12 new #COVID19 related deaths. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. We are however encouraged by the number of recoveries. Staying home saves lives.

