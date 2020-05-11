Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 10015 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (10 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 10 015.

Case Data:

Province

Total Confirmed Cases

Eastern Cape

1218

Free State

135

Gauteng

1952

KwaZulu-Natal

1353

Limpopo

54

Mpumalanga

61

North West

45

Northern Cape

29

Western Cape

5168

Unknown

0

Total

10015

We note with concern that the Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined comprises 84% of the total new cases.

Testing Data:

A total of 341 336 tests have been conducted to date with 17 257 tests done relative to the last report. This is a record high for a 24 hour cycle of testing.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

168 539

49%

7 642

44%

Public

172 797

51%

9 615

56%

Grand Total

341 336

17 257

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 8 more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Western Cape, 1 from Eastern Cape, and 4 from Gauteng. This brings the total national deaths to 194.

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.

We are however encouraged by the number of recoveries which was 4173 as at 9 May 2020.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province

Deaths

Recoveries

Eastern Cape

22

519

Free State

6

105

Gauteng

22

1247

KwaZulu Natal

43

606

Limpopo

3

28

Mpumalanga

0

22

North West

0

23

Northern Cape

0

16

Western Cape

98

1607

Total

194

4173

Issued by: Department of Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.