Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 10015 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (10 May 2020)

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 10 015.
Case Data:
Province
Total Confirmed Cases
Eastern Cape
1218
Free State
135
Gauteng
1952
KwaZulu-Natal
1353
Limpopo
54
Mpumalanga
61
North West
45
Northern Cape
29
Western Cape
5168
Unknown
0
Total
10015
We note with concern that the Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined comprises 84% of the total new cases.
Testing Data:
A total of 341 336 tests have been conducted to date with 17 257 tests done relative to the last report. This is a record high for a 24 hour cycle of testing.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
Private
168 539
49%
7 642
44%
Public
172 797
51%
9 615
56%
Grand Total
341 336
17 257
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 8 more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Western Cape, 1 from Eastern Cape, and 4 from Gauteng. This brings the total national deaths to 194.
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.
We are however encouraged by the number of recoveries which was 4173 as at 9 May 2020.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Province
Deaths
Recoveries
Eastern Cape
22
519
Free State
6
105
Gauteng
22
1247
KwaZulu Natal
43
606
Limpopo
3
28
Mpumalanga
0
22
North West
0
23
Northern Cape
0
16
Western Cape
98
1607
Total
194
4173
Issued by: Department of Health
