APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Sudan: Scaling up Radio Education for Children in South Sudan

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID19: How we can manage business to save lives and the economy – opinion.

By Miyelani Mkhabela Covid19 an unprecedented humanitarian challenge for all countries. Weeks of South Africa...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

The cost of COVID-19 on high end tourism

High end luxury tourism players have not been spared the effects of COVID-19 either with many still unsure what next, CNBC Africa spoke to Bonita Mutoni, Sales and Marketing Manager, One And Only Nyungwe on how best players like them are handling the fallout from the crisis.
Read more
Beyond MarketsCNBC Africa -

How the Commonwealth is tackling COVID-19 pandemic

With a combined population of about 2.4 billion people across the world, 54 member countries make up the Commonwealth of Nations. 19 of the Commonwealth member states are African countries. Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore how the Commonwealth is responding to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic across its member states....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Educational radio programmes for children on Radio Miraya was launched today, enabling more children to continue their learning while schools are closed. Since 20 March 2020, education facilities have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure children are staying engaged and continue to learn, the Ministry of General Education and Instruction (MoGE&I) has together with UNICEF and education partners developed radio programmes for primary and senior classes.

The programmes will cover English language, mathematics and sciences. The lessons will be live on Radio Miraya and SSBC Monday to Friday between 10 and 11 in the morning and 2 and 3 in the afternoon, starting Monday 11 May 2020. During the live sessions given by teachers, students can call toll-free numbers to reach teachers in the studios if they have questions. For radio Miraya the number is 3030, for SSBC 4040. On Saturdays and Sundays, the radio stations will be airing pre-recorded lessons.

An overview of the lessons will be given every morning on Radio Miraya and SSBC and UNICEFs large network of mobilizers will also inform communities across the country. The timetable can also be found at the Ministry’s offices in the capital and on state, country and payam levels. As many households don’t have radios, the Ministry and partners are looking into procuring radios for dissemination to increase access to learning in the context of COVID-19, but it will also increase access to information in general.

“Education is a right for all children. In this difficult and uncertain time, education becomes much more important, particularly for girls and children with disabilities, who are most hit by this pandemic. I therefore do urge all our children, especially my daughters to take this opportunity and attend lessons on radio,” said Hon Awut Deng Acuil, Minister of General Education and Instruction.

With 2.2 million children out of school in South Sudan before COVID-19 and the literacy rate standing at 14.5 per cent for women and 35 per cent for men, the country can’t afford more children to miss out on basic education. Therefore, keeping children engaged in continued learning is essential. It is also important to prevent increased drop-out rates when schools are reopened, as we know that the longer children stay away from school the likelihood of them returning to school is reduced.

“While this initiative will keep children engaged, it is crucial to constantly keep working to prepare schools for an immediate safe reopening as soon as this is decided,” said Mohamed Ag Ayoya, the UNICEF South Sudan Representative. “A balance must be found between the benefits of the school closures versus the harm done to children’s learning and therefore their future. The newest knowledge about the disease must be applied to these analyses.”

The radio lesson initiative is planned to run for six months, depending on how the outbreak of COVID-19 evolves in South Sudan. The Ministry of General Education and Instruction and UNICEF would like to thank the EU, the Global Partnership for Education, the Government of Norway, UK AID (DfID) and USAID for their generous contribution making this happening. A big thank you to MTN for arranging the toll-free numbers and we would also like to express our appreciation to Save the Children International, UNMISS and UNESCO for their contributions to children’s learning during these unprecedented and trying moments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UNICEF South Sudan.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 10652
Next articleCOVID19: How we can manage business to save lives and the economy – opinion.
- Advertisement -
Videos

JSE unveils relief measures for business in distress

CNBC Africa -
With several JSE listed companies from Comair to Phumelela going into business rescue, Africa’s largest bourse has announced relief measures to businesses that are affected by the pandemic and in financial distress. Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Life Healthcare CEO on H1 results & COVID-19 impact on business

CNBC Africa -
Life Healthcare has scrapped its interim dividend to preserve cash and warned of tough trading conditions due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business operations. The private hospital group expects a more than 20 per cent drop in earnings per share for its year ending September results, due to less hospital admissions during the outbreak and supply disruptions that have increased operational costs. Adam Pyle, CEO, Life Healthcare Group South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Why business is calling for urgent end to SA’s lock-down

CNBC Africa -
The chorus is growing among business and investors to reopen the economy at an accelerated rate as they fear the economic hardship inflicted by lock-down on South Africans will cost more lives than it can save. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Andrew Lapping, Chief Investment Officer at Allan Gray and Ryan Ravens, CEO of Accelerate Cape Town....
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: South African businesses call for urgent end to lockdown

Contributor -
Op-Ed: South African businesses call for urgent end to lockdown
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 10652

APO Africa Press Office -
Update: The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA is 10652. Regrettably, we report 12 new #COVID19 related deaths. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. We are however encouraged by the number of recoveries. Staying home saves lives. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Egypt: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approves US$ 2.772 Billion in Emergency Support to Egypt to address the COVID-19 Pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Executive Board of the IMF approved Egypt’s request for emergency financial assistance of US$ 2.772 billion to meet the urgent balance of payments needs stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic; the pandemic and global shock pose an immediate and severe economic disruption that could negatively impact Egypt’s hard-won macroeconomic stability if not addressed; the RFI will help alleviate pressing financing needs, including for health, social protection, and
Read more

Coronavirus – Mauritania: Training for 90 health workers on managing COVID-19 cases and also keeping themselves safe and protected

APO Africa Press Office -
Today in Mauritania, World Health Organization (WHO) trains over 90 health workers on managing #COVID19 cases while also keeping themselves safe and protected from infection. These health workers will be deployed across the country to support the national response.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: UN Women delivers lifeline support to women’s and grassroots organizations for COVID-19 response

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn addition to the dramatic health crisis, the COVID-19 global pandemic has presented grave new threats to the critical work and very existence of local civil society organizations working on the front lines of crises, making the need to mobilize support for their efforts more urgent than ever before. Women’s organizations and activists are already on the front lines of COVID-19 response and should be an integral part of COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. Recognizing t
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved